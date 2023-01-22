James Gunn/DCU, Sisko/DS9, Jeremy Renner & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jeremy Renner, Doctor Who, James Gunn/DC Studios, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, The Three-Body Problem & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us XTC with "Ballad Of Peter Pumpkinhead," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Jeremy Renner updating his recovery & sharing a joke with "Avengers" co-star Chris Evans, Russell T. Davies reaffirming a Doctor Who Christmas Special this year (while calling out Graham Norton), James Gunn clarifying DC Studios' casting philosophy, Titan Books revealing details on this year's "autobiography" of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Captain Benjamin Sisko, and Tencent's The Three-Body Problem Episode 6 being tainted by censorship.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: James Gunn/DC Studios, Sisko/DS9, Renner & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: The CW's Superman & Lois, The CW's Gotham Knights, NBC's Night Court, CBS' Ghosts, AMC's Lucky Hank, TNT's AEW Rampage, Apple TV+/Timothée Chalamet, Crunchyroll's Trigun Stampede & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, January 22, 2023:

The Three-Body Problem Episode 6 Watered Down by Censorship: Review

Star Trek: In 2023, Benjamin Sisko Tells His "Deep Space Nine" Story

Superman & Lois Season 3, Gotham Knights Mini-Teasers Released

Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans Joke About Checking on Snowcat's Health

Night Court In Session After NFL Chiefs/Jaguars Game: Rauch Reminder

James Gunn on DC Studios Casting Philosophy: Right Person, Right Role

Ghosts: Rose McIver Video Confirms Season 2 Wrap; S02E14/S02E15 Titles

Lucky Hank Teaser Introduces Us to Bob Odenkirk's "Difficult Man"

AEW Rampage: Eddie Kingston Turns on Ortiz in Worst Episode Ever

Doctor Who: RTD Reaffirms Christmas Special; Calls Out Graham Norton

Jeremy Renner Posts Recovery Update, Shares Look at Therapy Session

Timothée Chalamet Wants a Big Bite Out of Apple TV+'s Apple, Too

Trigun Stampede: Crunchyroll Announces English Voice Cast & More

Jason Momoa/DCU, #SaveWarriorNun, Buffy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.