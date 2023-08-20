Posted in: Adult Swim, Fox, NBC, Opinion, Rick and Morty, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, james woods, linda yaccarino, opinion, twitter, x

James Woods Barking Up Elon Musk's Tree; "Delete Your Account": Musk

James Woods & Elon Musk getting testy over Twitter is another great example of a situation when you don't have to worry about picking a side.

As Twitter X owner Elon Musk continues to use the social media service as his personal headline-grabbing playground at the expense of the millions around the world who use it for essential communication needs, we have CEO Linda Yaccarino promising anyone who will listen that "Our users' safety on X is our number one priority" and that they're "building something better than the current state of block and mute." Presumably, a system that will make Google's & Apple's app stores happy – and the potential advertisers considering experts see the new system as making it much more difficult to block ads. Needless to say, the announcement-with-no-details that Musk made at the end of last week wasn't given a friendly reception – though the painfully bad move did find a way to unite a number of very different voices behind a common cause – taking jabs at Musk. How bad has it gotten for Musk? He's even lost Family Guy character James Woods. James Woods. Let that sink in…

Over the past few months, we've been seeing so many instances of "big bads" taking on "big bads" that we've almost lost count – it's becoming a spectator sport. We have Musk at odds with Woods and Mark Zuckerberg. Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson at odds with FOX "News." Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is at odds with decent polling numbers. And now that the indictments are coming down expect even more. If you're getting Freddy vs. Jason vibes mixed with Marvel Comics' Super-Villain Team-Up comics from the '70s, you're not alone. Sometimes, it's fun not to have anyone to root for. Now, here's a look at Woods calling out Musk for being no different than "Jack Dorsey's horrid Twitter" – and Musk telling Woods what he can do with his Twitter account:

And in what we're assuming was an attempt at ironic humor – though probably demonstrating more a lack of understanding of what his users deal with – here's what else Musk had to share:

Pretty fun blocking people who complain that blocking is going away. How does the medicine taste? 😂😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at Yaccarino's tweet, followed by a look back at the mess that Musk stirred up on Friday:

Our users' safety on X is our number one priority. And we're building something better than the current state of block and mute. Please keep the feedback coming. https://t.co/ekIvyOhRqQ — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) August 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Musk's suggestion to use the mute feature as it currently exists was further proof that Musk might need a remedial course on how his own social media service operates in the real world. By blocking, a user gets to restrict the garbage out there from reaching them, checking out their tweets, and following them. Exactly the kind of basic-level protection you would want users to have against s***bags who message them death threats and racist/sexist bile.

As for mute, the only benefit is getting an account's posts removed from your timeline – not much else. Some will argue that switching an account to "private" is another viable option – which it is if you're okay with chasing victims into the shadows instead of giving them basic social media protections. Of course, that begs the question of just how many folks have blocked Musk – maybe Yaccarino showed him the numbers? Here's a look at Musk's steaming pile of wisdom from yesterday:

Block is going to be deleted as a "feature", except for DMs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

It makes no sense — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

