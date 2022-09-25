Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 E05 Review: Clarity In A Blackout

AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself sees Allison (Annie Murphy) and Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden) navigate the darkness of Worcester's town halls in the citywide blackout while Sam (Raymond Lee) has a whole lot of Kevin (Eric Petersen) invade his restaurant with family. Warning, potential spoilers are ahead, so feel free to watch the episode and return if you'd like so we can dive in on this episode together.

Kevin Can F**k Himself is over halfway done with their second and last season. As this episode shows, there are plenty of indications that shit is about to hit the fan when it comes to stuff between Patty & Tammy (Candice Coke), Kevin & the entirety of the family (especially Neil (Alex Bonifer)), Allison & Sam and finally Allison & Patty. Emotions were high during the episode but they ramped it up in a methodical and spectacular way alongside the power coming back on.

While the episode gave the necessary push towards addressing conflicts and emotions, it felt incomplete as it entered into stuff between Tammy and Patty. Going from Tammy's discovery to her asking Patty to move in with her was sudden and likely was something indicating her trying to subtly keep a close eye on her. But what was missing was something further in what she did or said to indicate such. It was great to see the vulnerability in Patty in this episode and who can see through the walls she puts up and who can't. The writing and development were fantastic past those few awkward moments in the beginning as they made the jump from one episode to the next. Kevin Can F**k Himself navigates the difficult waters of wrapping up such a unique and complex story with a great number of strengths. This episode was definitely a great step in the right direction for what it seems like the show wishes to address and that Kevin may end up being told to go "fuck himself" by more than just Allison.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 5 "The Unreliable Narrator" Review by Brittney Bender 8.5 / 10