Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Renew Classic Rivalry at WrestleMania

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will renew their longtime rivalry with a match at WrestleMania 37. Tensions between the two former friends flared up during an edition of the KO Show on WWE Smackdown this week. Zayn believes there is a vast conspiracy against him in WWE, and he has been gathering evidence to present in a documentary film, the premiere of which on Smackdown next week will apparently be attended by Logan Paul, at least according to Zayn.

A press release on WWE.com contains the details:

Sami Zayn has battled against the conspiracies he feels have been plaguing his WWE career, but now the seemingly paranoid Superstar will have to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. Zayn unsuccessfully attempted to reveal the "truth" to Owens, and a chaotic "KO Show" encounter paved the way for a showdown at The Show of Shows. Zayn believes him and his old friend could have ruled WWE, but at WrestleMania they will settle their long-simmering differences in the ring. Will KO deliver another signature WrestleMania moment with a win? Or will Zayn's manic obsessions lead to big-stage brilliance? Don't miss the heated matchup at WrestleMania 37, streaming live as part of a two-night event, beginning at 8 ET/5 PT on April 10 and 11 exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

And here's what happened when Zayn was a guest on the KO Show during WWE Smackdown last night:

WrestleMania 37 will take place on April 10th and April 11th live at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida, with a stadium filled (to coronavirus safety levels of acceptable capacity) with actual, live fans. And the two-night card is stacked with weeks to go before the big event.

Night one of WrestleMania this year will see The Miz take on rapper Bad Bunny, Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman, and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins. In championship action, The New Day defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against AJ Styles and Omos, Drew McIntyre challenges Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin banned from ringside, and Sasha Banks defends the Smackdown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

On WrestleMania night two, Randy Orton takes on the Fiend and Kevin Owens faces Sami Zayn. In championship action, Apollo Crews once again challenges Big E for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Rhea Ripley challenges Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship, and the Universal Championship will be defended in a triple threat match between champion Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan. WrestleMania will stream exclusively on Peacock for WWE fans in the United States, while fans internationally can use the WWE Network.