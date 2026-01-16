Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Lucasfilm, Tomb Raider, HOTD/GRRM & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lucasfilm, Scrubs, The Traitors, Kam Patterson/SNL, HOTD/GRRM, Tomb Raider, Starfleet Academy, and more!

Article Summary Lucasfilm headlines with Kathleen Kennedy stepping down as Filoni and Brennan take the lead.

Catch up on the latest TV news: Scrubs teaser, Tomb Raider's new Lara Croft, and Starfleet Academy review.

New features on House of the Dragon, The Traitors, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show, and more.

Stay updated with must-read reviews, previews, and inside scoops on top shows and pop culture buzz.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bad Bunny, Lucasfilm/Kathleen Kennedy, Scrubs, AEW/WWE, The Rookie: North, The Traitors, Kam Patterson/SNL, House of the Dragon/GRRM, Dark Winds, Ted, Tomb Raider, The Pitt, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, January 16th, 2026:

Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: Bad Bunny Wants to Know If You're Ready

SNL Promos: Sarah Sherman Joins Finn Wolfhard & A$AP Rocky

Lucasfilm: Kennedy "Wouldn't Change Anything"; Shares Highs & Lows

Lucasfilm: Kathleen Kennedy Stepping Down; Filoni, Brennan to Lead

Scrubs Official Teaser, Key Art Poster: Same Team, New Beginnings

Rascalz, More Sign with AEW as Powerhouse Hobbs Heads to WWE

The Rookie: "This Is Us" Star Chris Sullivan Joins "North" Spinoff

Will Trent Season 4: Check Out an Early Look at S04E03: "Studio 4B"

The Traitors Season 4: Here's Your S04E04 & S04E05 Viewing Guide!

How AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage Traumatized Innocent Raccoons

Kam Patterson Targets "Really Gay" SNL During New Netflix Special

House of the Dragon: GRRM on "Abysmal" Relationship with Ryan Condal

Dark Winds Season 4 Official Trailer: All Roads Lead to Los Angeles

Ted Season 2 Trailer: Seth MacFarlane Series Returns on March 5th

Tomb Raider Series Offers First Look at Sophie Turner's Lara Croft

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast Trailer: Derry Girls Creator Returns

Good Omens 3, Scrubs, Euphoria & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Animal Control Season 4 E02 Preview: Ken Jeong's Roman Park Returns!

Going Dutch Returns Tonight! Our S02E01: "The Laser's Edge" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 27: Our S27E10: "Fidelis ad Mortem" Preview

Law & Order Season 25: Here's Our S25E10: "Dream On" Preview

The Hunting Party: Our S02E02 Preview (Niecy Nash-Betts Guest-Stars)

The Pitt Season 2: Check Out Our S02E02: "8:00 A.M." Preview

Broadchurch: Chris Chibnall Puts to Rest Series Return Rumblings

Why The Night Manager Season 2 Twist Wasn't THAT Big of a Twist

Starfleet Academy Review: A Wonderful New Gateway Series to Star Trek

