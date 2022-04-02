Lightning Wolves Battle Animated Existential Crisis This Month

Listen up there's a series, Lightning Wolves, mixing existential dread with the lives of humanoid wolves premiering this month on Comedy Central Animated. Some very big-name comedic talents have come together for this series and by the look of the image below, things will get insane within the first episode.

Comedy Central announced the premiere date for Lightning Wolves, the new 8-episode series that tells the story of a team of half-Wolf, half-humanoid creatures tasked with protecting the Omniverse from the sinister Keeper of Spells, Moom, and his EXTREMELY underwhelming group of lackeys. Wolfi-O, Wolfette, Wolfro, Manitoba, Dingo, and White Wolf must come together to form The Lightning Wolves, all while becoming better Wolf-people through communication, introspection, and of course, slowly spiraling out of control as they realize they are actually just TOYS and nothing really matters.

"'Lightning Wolves' is an homage to all those cartoons from the 80's we loved as kids," says creator and executive producer Bobby Moynihan. "'Thundercats', 'He-Man' and 'She-Ra', 'G.I. Joe', 'Voltron', 'Silverhawks' – cartoons that were packed full of important life lessons while secretly selling toys to children. But this one has lots of cursing." The animated series features voice talent from Moynihan, Eugene Cordero, Donald Faison, Sofia Gonzalez, Taran Killam, Will McLaughlin, Griffin Newman, Lennon Parham, Nicole Parker, Connor Ratliff, Ben Schwartz, Jimmi Simpson, and Cobie Smulders.

The animated series is directed, written, executive produced & created by Moynihan. The series is produced by Big Breakfast, with Luke Kelly-Clyne, Kevin Healey, and Drew Buckley as executive producers, and Kids at Play, with Jason Berger and Amy Laslett as executive producers. Animation for the series is by LowBrow Studios. Sachi Ezura, Taylor Kowalski, Lisa Kleinman, and Steve Elliott are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Group. The series will be launching on Friday, April 15th at 12 pm ET across Comedy Central Animated YouTube and Comedy Central Animated Facebook.