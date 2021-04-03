Logan Paul Confirms He'll Be at WrestleMania to the Relief of Fans

WWE fans who were concerned famous douchebag Logan Paul might not attend WrestleMania after learning Sami Zayn is crazy can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Paul will be at WrestleMania whether he goes with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, or by himself, the YouTube star assured fans in a WWE.com exclusive interview after the events of WWE Smackdown last night. Paul appeared on the show as a guest of Sami Zayn for the premiere of the trailer for Sami's documentary about the conspiracy against him, but Paul was treated to a sweat-drenched and ranting Zayn only for Kevin Owens to assault Zayn and then shove Paul.

However, the teenage boy WWE hired to conduct backstage interviews from behind a camera caught up with Paul after the show and WWE posted the video to YouTube.

"Overwhelming," said Logan Paul when asked about his experience on Smackdown. "You know, just a lot. Conspiracy theories in general, you always got to think twice about what to believe. I don't know if I'm fully on board with all the things he's saying, but, you know, I'm here to listen, you know, but the more I'm realizing who Sami is, I have some doubts."

As to whether or not he was rethinking his WrestleMania plans as a result, Paul insisted: "No. I'll be at WrestleMania for sure. I don't want to, you know, deny the invite, but I'm skeptical."

As to his thoughts on the show itself: "It was a lot of fun. Super bright. Sammy was sweating. Other than that, it was short-lived, but exciting."

So there you have it, WWE Universe. If you were considering boycotting WrestleMania without Logan Paul's presence, you needn't worry, so subscribe to Peacock today! Watch the video interview below: