Loki EP Could See Series Going Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul Route

Loki EP Kevin Wright addressed the future of the series and how he has a vision similar to what Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould did with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Article Summary Kevin Wright hints at expanding the 'Loki' universe akin to 'Breaking Bad'/'Better Call Saul'.

Loki's shift to God of the Multiverse sets the stage for what's to come for the MCU.

Wright proposes potential 'Loki' spin-offs and deep dives into TVA stories.

Wright doesn't see 'Loki" continuing on a regular basis but when they have an interesting story to tell.

By the time the second season finale of Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki, Hiddleston went from portraying The God of Mischief to The God of the Multiverse – a lonely god weaving the fabric of space-time to maintain all of existence. In honor of his new role in the MCU, "God Loki" is being honored with his own character profile key art poster – but that's not all. Executive producer Kevin Wright addressed the questions that everyone's been asking since the series wrapped. Does this mean that there won't be a third season? Is this the last we've seen of Loki?

I'm thinking of it kind of like a comic run, and this is the end of that comic run. I know [head writer Eric Martin] has said this a lot: These two seasons were two chapters of the same book, and we wanted to close the book. That was a challenge from Owen in between seasons: He was like, 'Nobody has the courage to close the book! Let's close the book!" Wright shared during an interview with Variety. "Again, I speak for myself and not Marvel, but I am certainly pitching ideas of where I could see certain stories going. I think there are a lot of stories you can tell at the TVA, and we are just scratching the surface on that. I would love to see more stories with Loki, and I think Tom would continue to play this character until he is Richard E. Grant's Classic Loki [laughs]. But I don't think that means you need to have this story every year or every two years. It's about doing it when we have a good story to tell. I would love to keep working with these filmmakers."

In fact, Wright has a vision for the series similar to what Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould did with another popular (but very different) series. "We built a really awesome team, and if 'Loki' is 'Breaking Bad,' maybe there's a way for this team to keep telling stories with our version of 'Better Call Saul' — whether that's with Sylvie, with the TVA, or with a new Loki. But we only want to do that if we have the right story, and it can be just as fulfilling as this one. After all, you can't be the God of Stories if you're not going to tell more stories.

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Loki Season 2 stars Hiddleston, Di Martino, Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors and Ke Huy Quan. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin, and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

