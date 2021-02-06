Lucifer Would've Run for Office If It Wasn't for Donald Trump

As great as the previews and teasers have been for the second half of Season 5 as well as Season 6 of Netflix's Lucifer, we're going to take a moment to revisit the past as co-showrunner Joe Henderson explains how Donald Trump put an end to The Devil's potential political aspirations. Behind the camera, it's been no secret that Tom Ellis, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and many more associated with the show aren't exactly big fans of the previous POTUS. In front of the camera, Henderson explained to CBR that Ellis's fallen angel would've looked to run for office- if Trump hadn't ruined it by being even worse then they could've dreamt up for the series. "Yeah, this was early on in Season 2. One of our stories was going to be around Lucifer running for a local office in L.A.," Henderson revealed.

Though it was early on in Trump's term, Warner Bros. was already seeing the writing on the wall and shared their concerns with the show but the creative team wasn't buying it- yet. "This was early on in the Trump of it all. And Warner Brothers said, 'Hey, you know, the tensions are starting to get a bit much politically, but also, everything that's happening in politics right now is so crazy. I don't know if you'll be able to beat it by the time this airs.' And we're like, 'Oh, come on, how crazy can it get?'," Henderson explained. But then reality started kicking in and the co-showrunner realized that their narrative could've never matched what was going on in the real world. "By the time our episode would have aired, every idea we had paled in comparison to reality. It was never about trying to stay out of politics with the show, it was more like whatever Lucifer does will feel like nothing in comparison to reality," Henderson explained. "The absurd just became normal. But, it's a story that will always exist in our writers' brains."

Meanwhile, who would we be if we also didn't offer you a look at the future? In this case, Lauren German posting a look at some COVID-safe downtime (on set?) with Aimee Garcia and Inbar Lavi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @laurengerman

While Lucifans wait for news on the series' return (we're getting a vibe that maybe this week could be the week?), here's a look back at those two special "fan-cam" moments offering brief teases of what fans will be getting when the second half of Season 5 debuts. At the end of the first clip, Chloe Decker wants to know where God (Dennis Haysbert) took his family. In the second clip, viewers get a look back at the first half of the season before a brief look at what's to come- with "dear old dad" God having to ask Lucifer something…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucifer (@lucifernetflix)

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?

Last month, Lucifans learned that Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) were joining the cast for its final season. Dungey's Sonya is a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel. Hildebrand's Rory is a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be.

Speaking of the sixth season, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our first eight chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Karen Gaviola / Chris Rafferty).