Mark Hamill on Retiring Star Wars Role: "They Don't Need Luke Anymore"

Mark Hamill (The Mandalorian) is fine with retiring the character, believing the Star Wars franchise is ready to move on from Luke Skywalker.

Arguably the biggest hero in Star Wars' Skywalker Saga is ready to call it quits for good. Mark Hamill played the titular hero in Luke Skywalker since the very beginning of 1977's A New Hope, last physically playing the role in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. His character died in 2017's The Last Jedi but lived on as a Force ghost in the final film. He helps Rey (Daisy Ridley) realize her journey in the ways of the Force to do battle with his former apprentice Ben Solo aka Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and the eventual enemy, the clone of Darth Sidious/Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). While Hamill donned the robes one last time, that wasn't the end for Luke thanks to the magic of de-aging CG that saw the actor back in his youth circa Return of the Jedi (1983) on the Star Wars shows The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Hamill spoke to CBS Sunday Morning on his nearly 50-year journey as the Jedi.

While the actor doesn't completely shut the door on a good enough script, "I just don't see any reason to," he said of another Luke reprisal. "Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell; they don't need Luke anymore. I had my time, and that's good. But that's enough." For more, including Hamill talking about the Star Wars franchise, his life, career, support for Ukraine, and his latest film, The Machine (currently in theaters), you can check out the interview here.

