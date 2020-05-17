Mark Henry Threatens to Sue Lio Rush for Questioning His Blackness

WWE Hall-of-Famer Mark Henry has threatened to sue recently laid off former WWE wrestler Lio Rush after Rush accused Henry of tearing down African American talent on Twitter. Henry made the threat in an interview with TMZ Sports, prompting a response from Rush threatening a countersuit for Henry's comments about Rush on the Radio. It started last week when Henry discussed backstage rumors about Rush being difficult to work with during his time in WWE, around the time Rush was removed from being Bobby Lashley's manager.

Rush responded in a series of tweets after he was unable to call into the show, "This number isn't working. Unless you forgot to pay the bill. Maybe you need to budget your money a bit better. Don't even know why I'm entertaining this. Keep my name in your mouth if you please. You literally have nothing better to do than to continue to talk [poop emoji] on a situation that happened over a year ago about a 25-year-old who just lost his damn job."

"Sorry guys, but I've been holding my breath for way too long," Rush continued. "People like this need to get called out. It's sickening, it's disappointing and extremely discouraging. I love my fans and I pray that one day in the future the state of this kind of matter progresses. And this is why African American talent on the biggest platform will continue to not have equal opportunity because people like you constantly tear your own people down. A damn shame honestly."

Mark Henry Threatens Legal Hall of Pain

Ouch! In an interview with TMZ, Henry fired back, "He knew that I get a lot of attention. I have a lot of followers and he released the album, or song, or something, and he wanted to use that to get some attention. Get some buzz. If he would've called me, I would've done it anyway. We would've just worked it. I would of really talked it up, we would of made world news, but now he said something slanderous. And, you can't question my blackness. Like nobody can question my blackness, pull my black card. No, not allowed. Nobody."

"My lawyer went to Harvard. I don't know what kinda lawyers he's dealing with, but I got those Ivy League people around me, and they're pissed!" Henry continued. "He needs to apologize."

Lio Rush Responds

Rush declined to apologize, instead choosing to tweet about the legal threat, "Couldn't i just do the same for publicly de framing my name on national radio? @TheMarkHenry come on man, your going out sad. You deserve to be remembered for the greatest heel turn ever, not for threatening to sue a 25 yr old in the middle of a pandemic."