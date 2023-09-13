Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney, iatse, Marvel Studios, vfx

Marvel Studios VFX Workers Unanimously Approve IATSE Unionization

A month after the vote was officially set, Marvel Studios VFX Workers have given a unanimous "thumbs up" to unionize via IATSE.

Last month, we learned that 50+ members of Marvel Studios' visual effects crew had signed authorization cards indicating that they chose to be represented by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and had filed for a unionization election with the National Labor Relations Board. From there, IATSE and Disney/Marvel Studios reached a stipulated election agreement that set the union vote for August 21st – with ballots needing to be returned by September 11th. Well, the results are in… and it was unanimous. After what is being reported as a "high turnout" for the union authorization, the union and studio will now move forward with negotiating a union contract (with no dates set at this time). If the VFX team at Walt Disney Pictures also approves unionization (voting runs through October 2nd), IATSE would look to build a new VFX Local by the end of 2023.

The news comes at the end of a rollercoaster run that saw Victoria Alonso, who oversaw VFX work for Marvel Studios, fired – though reports are that Alonso's firing wasn't connected with that area. In addition, a number of anonymous VFX experts who had reportedly worked for Marvel Studios went public with examples of rough working conditions – including seven-day work weeks and long work days. "Turnaround times don't apply to us, protected hours don't apply to us, and pay equity doesn't apply to us," said VFX coordinator Isabella Huffman (Marvel's Hawkeye). "Visual effects must become a sustainable and safe department for everyone who's suffered far too long and for all newcomers who need to know they won't be exploited." IATSE organizer Mark Patch shared in a statement, "Today, VFX workers at Marvel Studios spoke with a unanimous, collective voice, demanding fair pay for the hours they work, healthcare, a safe and sustainable working environment, and respect for the work they do. There could be no stronger statement highlighting the overwhelming need for us to continue our work and bring union protections and standards to all VFX workers across the industry. And there could be no stronger example of the courage and solidarity of these workers than each and every one of them declaring 'union Yes!'"

