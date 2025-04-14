Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Matlock, The Boys/SPN, The Last of Us & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys: Ackles/Padalecki, Matlock, The Last of Us, The Righteous Gemstones, The Equalizer, Tracker & more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Adult Swim's Oh My God…Yes!, NBC's SNL, The Boys: Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki, TBS's AEW Collision, CBS's Matlock, UFC: Hines/Trump, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, HBO's The Last of Us, AMC's Dark Winds, NBC's Suits LA, NBC's The Americas, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, CBS's Watson, CBS's The Equalizer, CBS's Tracker, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 14, 2025:
The Last of Us Season 2 "Weeks Ahead" Trailer Offers New Clues & More
Our YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E06, Oh My God…Yes! S01E07 Previews
SNL Musical Guest Lizzo Makes 2 Trump-Related "Fashion" Statements
The White Lotus Star Wood: SNL Sketch Impression "Mean and Unfunny"
The Boys: Ackles Proud of Padalecki for Working Outside "Comfort Zone"
AEW Collision: Women's Division Shines in Latest Episode
Matlock: Why Wait Until Thursday? Our Early Season 1 Finale Preview
UFC Offers Perfect Cheryl Hines/Trump "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Moment
SNL 50 Boosted by Lizzo, "The White Lotus"/Trump Mashup & More: Review
SNL: Trump-Skewering "The White Lotus" Sketch Show/Season Highlight
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 E15: Lip-Sync Smackdown the House Down
The Last of Us Season 2: Max's Cordyceps "Infection" Reaches Third Day
Dark Winds S03E06: "What We Had Been Told" Preview: Retracing Steps
Suits LA. S01E08: "Acapulco" Preview: Ted Needs A Favor From Harvey
The Americas Ep. 10 Preview: Check Out What "Patagonia" Has to Offer
The Righteous Gemstones S04E06 "Interlude IV": Family Backstory Time
The Last of Us Season 2: Here's Our Preview for S02E01: "Future Days"
Watson: Here's Our S01E09: "Take a Family History" Preview, S01 Update
The Equalizer: Here's Our S05E15 "Deceptions" Preview, Season 5 Update
Tracker: Check Out Our S02E16: "Mercy Seat" Preview; Season 2 Update
