Miro Almost Had Erectile Dysfunction in Lana/Lashley Cuckold Story

With the possible exception of the storyline where Sheamus became addicted to drinking urine after Jeff Hardy threw a cup of it in his face (at least, in our headcanon, that's what happened), the greatest WWE storyline of the past several years is clearly the cuckold story between Miro, formerly known as Rusev, his real-life wife, Lana, and Bobby Lashley. But as it turns out, the story was almost so much better. According to Miro, who appeared this week on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Vince McMahon also wanted Miro to have erectile dysfunction in the storyline. Unfortunately, that's where Miro drew the line, and he proposed that the reason Lana left him for Lashley was because he was a sex addict, and idea the Genetic Jackhammer was more than happy to go along with.

"They wanted [Lana] to say I was a sex addict, but the original pitch was that I have erectile dysfunction," said Miro, whose comments were transcribed by Fightful. "They really wanted to kill me completely. I don't think in anybody's eyes how the babyface has erectile dysfunction that he's a good guy."

"There's nothing wrong with people who have erectile dysfunction, people take care of it, but that was not the case here," Miro continued. "There was no coming back from it. Absolutely no coming back from it. I told them, 'Vince, this is going to bury me completely.' He already had the man who took my wife, then I have erectile dysfunction, and I'm going to lose. I wasn't supposed to lose; that just changed with time. I said it was a better idea if we do the sex addict thing, and he went for it right away. Thank God I did not have erectile dysfunction as a character."

Miro seems pleased he didn't have to play the erectile dysfunction angle, but we have to wonder if Vince McMahon backing off instead of totally humiliating the former Rusev all the way is what prevented WWE from completely breaking him for daring to get over without their help. Maybe if Vince had forced Miro to pretend he couldn't get it up, he wouldn't have felt so potent as to leave WWE and sign with AEW.