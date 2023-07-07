Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Moley, peacock, preview, trailer, warwick davis

Moley: Peacock Introduces Animated Series with 52-Episode Launch

Get ready, animation fans! Peacock has dropped 52 episodes of the international series Moley onto the streamer - here's a look!

Peacock announced that the animated series Moley debuted on the streaming service today, with the first season's 52 episodes all dropping at once. That is the way to do it. Starring the voice talents of Warwick Davis, Gemma Arterton ("Prince of Persia"), Jessica Henwick ("Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"), Julie Walters ("Harry Potter"), Richard E Grant ("Loki"), and Stanley Tucci ("The Devil Wears Prada"). This is one that has been all over the world at this point and is making its US debut on Peacock. It looks adorable too. Doctor Who fans will laugh at some of the jokes in the below trailer as well.

Moley Is Here, Peacock Streamers!

"Moley" follows an optimistic young mole (voiced by Davis) who lives in MoleTown, a secret city buried deep under Windsor Castle in England. With his charming manner and magic book, the adventurous Moley finds himself on a new caper in each episode – and often gets himself into a pickle. Luckily his friends Mona Lisa (Arterton) and Dotty (Henwick) are there to help, accompanied by Uncle Mishmosh (Tucci) and mom Mrs Mole (Walters)."

Peacock has quietly made itself one of the go-to destinations for kid and family programming in streaming. Not only do they now have Moley, but think of the films they have: everything Illumination, soon The Super Mario Bros Movie, Blippi, The DreamWorks Dragons franchise, Shrek and Puss in Boots franchises. The list goes on and on. Don't look now, but Peacock is actually on the rise a bit and making some noise. Funny how that happens when you focus on quality instead of quantity. These types of deals make a ton of sense for them and are super smart too. Look at me, singing their praises. What a world this is.

Moley has 52 episodes now streaming on Peacock.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!