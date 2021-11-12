Moon Knight, She-Hulk Preview; Agatha Harkness, Marvel Zombies & More

Well, leave it to Disney+ Day for Marvel Studios to drop a ton of announcements about new and previously-announced projects- and boy, did they not disappoint. From new key art look to clarified release times to brand new series, here's a look at what's ahead for What If…? Season 2, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Echo, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, I Am Groot, Ironheart, Agatha: House of Harkness, Marvel Zombies, and Secret Invasion. First up, we have Moon Knight and She-Hulk key art, with both series "coming soon" (and for the full-length preview special showing off these scenes and much more, check it out here).

Now here's a look at the key art released (all property of Marvel Studios):

And then we have clarification on Ms. Marvel, set to arrive in Summer 2022:

That's right, a second season of the MCU reality-altering What If…? is officially on its way…

Yup, the live-action Hawkeye spinoff Echo is happening and coming soon:

Folks can also look forward to the original animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year coming soon:

And another original animated series coming soon, "Guardian of the Galaxy" spinoff I Am Groot:

And we have a true iron heart for Ironheart, also coming soon…

That's right, Kathryn Hahn returns in the WandaVision spinoff series, Agatha: House of Harkness:

Oh yes, those animated walkers from What If…? are heading your way with Marvel Zombies:

And let's not forget the Samuel L. Jackson-led live-action Secret Invasion (show a little Skrull skin), also coming soon:

Secret Invasion finds Jackson reprising his MCU role as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role as the Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel. The series focuses on the pair as they investigate a faction of Skrulls who've been living on Earth for years- and could be some familiar MCU faces viewers have grown to know and love. Reportedly, Jackson and Mendelsohn are Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald. But as is the case, 98% certain isn't the same as 100% confirmed so for now they stay on the "reportedly" side.