"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, WWE Hall Of Famer, Has Passed Away
Sad news this afternoon as WWE Hall of Famer and iconic 1980s wrestling villain "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff has passed away at the age of 71. Orndorff is best remembered for being one of Hulk Hogan's earliest and best adversaries in the mid-80s WWF, at the onset of "Hulkamania" and just when the company was expanding and becoming a national hit. Orndorff will always go down in history for being in the main event match of the very first Wrestlemania in 1985 at Madison Square Garden, teaming with fellow mega-heel "Rowdy" Roddy Piper in a tag team match against Hogan and Mr. T.
The news of Paul Orndorff's passing was shared by his son Travis Orndorff on his personal Instagram this afternoon. Travis said the following about his father:
It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. . He is better known as "Mr. #1derful" Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy.
A donation page is available in my bio for funeral expenses. Any close friends whom would like to speak at his funeral, please message me on Instagram Travis_Orndorff.
Paul Orndorff was highly respected by his peers for his ability to generate great heat with a crowd and his physique was always admired as one of the best in the industry. He was also known to be one of the best in-ring workers at a time when the ability was second to "look". With that in mind, many of his fellow wrestling personalities have shared their sadness of his passing.
Seeing such an outpouring from Paul Orndorff's peers should hopefully give his family some comfort that he was truly a well-loved and respected man.
If you would like to donate to Paul Orndorff's funeral expenses, his family has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise funds.
We send our thoughts and best wishes to the family of Paul Orndorff.