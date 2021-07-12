"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, WWE Hall Of Famer, Has Passed Away

Sad news this afternoon as WWE Hall of Famer and iconic 1980s wrestling villain "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff has passed away at the age of 71. Orndorff is best remembered for being one of Hulk Hogan's earliest and best adversaries in the mid-80s WWF, at the onset of "Hulkamania" and just when the company was expanding and becoming a national hit. Orndorff will always go down in history for being in the main event match of the very first Wrestlemania in 1985 at Madison Square Garden, teaming with fellow mega-heel "Rowdy" Roddy Piper in a tag team match against Hogan and Mr. T.

The news of Paul Orndorff's passing was shared by his son Travis Orndorff on his personal Instagram this afternoon. Travis said the following about his father:

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. . He is better known as "Mr. #1derful" Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy. A donation page is available in my bio for funeral expenses. Any close friends whom would like to speak at his funeral, please message me on Instagram Travis_Orndorff. -Travis Orndorff

Paul Orndorff was highly respected by his peers for his ability to generate great heat with a crowd and his physique was always admired as one of the best in the industry. He was also known to be one of the best in-ring workers at a time when the ability was second to "look". With that in mind, many of his fellow wrestling personalities have shared their sadness of his passing.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff has passed away at the age of 71. WWE extends its condolences to Orndorff's family and friends.https://t.co/dtWZHJk3x3 — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,RIP my brother,love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches,heaven just got even more Wonderful,love U4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

My heart and my prayers go out to the family of my friend and colleague, Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff. Great wrestler and many great memories. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/wmmAxtNpA5 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) July 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

PAUL ORNDORFF. MY BROTHER. YOU WERE THE TOUGHEST. WE TRAIN TOGETHER. WE RIDE TOGETHER. YOU WERE EXCELLENT BUBBA. I AM SO SAD I LOVE YOU FOREVER REST IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/RXovORjxVp — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) July 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

I am extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Paul Orndorff.

I am proud to say that I shared the ring with him a number of times.

My prayers and sympathies go out to his family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) July 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

So sorry to hear this news. I always enjoyed working with Paul. He was a good friend to my son Garett and I and we shared some memorable times away from the wrestling business. Rest easy my friend. pic.twitter.com/GMuZuIMuUY — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) July 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Paul Orndorff was a true, man's man. A stud. Condolences to Paul's family and friends. 🙏🤠 https://t.co/e1wDZVGEcO — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Damn. Orndorff. I went to a wcw house show at the uic pavilion once. Maybe 95ish. Him and Sherri were the best on that show with working the crowd. Think I have his autograph on a patriot mask somewhere. Rest in power Mr. Wonderful. — player/coach (@CMPunk) July 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of pro wrestling legend "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff. We offer our sincere condolences to his friends and family. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

I've watched Paul Orndorff my entire life

I've paid to see him wrestle so many times

Never saw him have a bad match ever

Truly Wonderful #piledriver pic.twitter.com/7nNssgqkXe — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Seeing such an outpouring from Paul Orndorff's peers should hopefully give his family some comfort that he was truly a well-loved and respected man.

If you would like to donate to Paul Orndorff's funeral expenses, his family has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise funds.

We send our thoughts and best wishes to the family of Paul Orndorff.