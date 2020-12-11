Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani, EP Bisha K. Ali Preview Kamala Khan

The last time we checked in on Disney+ and Marvel Studios' live-action series Ms. Marvel, fans were learning that newcomer Iman Vellani has been tapped to play Kamala Khan. Vellani is joining previously-announced directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans) on the project- and now thanks to Disney's investors day event, we're getting a look behind the scenes.

In the following clip, Vellani, head writer/EP Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral), and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige discuss the show's journey from page to screen, why bringing Kamala to life is so important, and even more. Plus, what fun would a sizzle reel clip be if it didn't show viewers at least a little bit of how the show's going to look.

First introduced in the comics in 2012, Ms. Marvel focuses on Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. A search is still underway to cast the lead character, one that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says will play a much larger role on both streaming and theater screens as the MCU enters into its next phase.

Last summer, Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and Ali was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel. Disney+ also has a number of other live-action series coming up, including the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision (set for January 2021), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie (set for March 2021), the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, (set for May 2021) and animated anthology series What If…?, (set for later in 2021). Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion and Don Cheadle returns to the armor for Armor Wars, while the next generation gets the spotlight in Ironheart.