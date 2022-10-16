My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 3 "One's Justice": Twice The Heartbreak

This week's episode of My Hero Academia Season 6, "One's Justice," continues the heroes' surprise assault on the Paranormal Liberation Front's Gunga Mountain Villa. We switch POVs from Endeavor's team, and we get to see what is going on with Edgeshot's team now. Things still aren't getting better, and the damage seems to be escalating. It might not be a full-on war, but it definitely keeps climbing up to that level.

While needed, this surprise attack has certainly crossed a line our heroes and villains will not be able to back up from. If this is not war yet, it will definitely reach that after this. If Shigaraki wakes up having mastered his power and fully enhanced, this aggression will not stand and go by unpunished. I am sure decay and destruction will fall, and I am not ready for that. I cannot even imagine what his powers could achieve if enhanced.

Well, Edgeshot's team is gaining in on the villains at the villa, and Kaminari made a successful attempt to get the first boss. Kaminari, Kinoko, Tokoyami, and Tamaki definitely did a great job in warding off and getting the upper hand over the villains with their wide-range attacks alongside the heroes on the front lines. I do have to say, while I am not happy to see them go into battle, I am excited to see all the pro-heroes in action to this magnitude. While we have had villains before this, they never seemed as threatening as the current ones do. They have also done a great job in building up to these battles and actually making them feel urgent. As if, at any point, things can go really, really bad.

However, Hawks takes the cake for his excellent job remaining undercover. However, we do get to see heroes still can feel and let their emotions get in the way. I have to say, I can understand Hawks feeling as troubled as he did regarding Twice— he was still a good man under his villainous pretenses. Though Hawks forgot to take into account that villains also feel and are very troubled souls that are unified in their hatred and mistreatment. Of course, Twice was going to remain loyal to his friends, especially Toga, after she bound him and saved him from losing his own persona. That same reason why Hawks tried to save him is the same reason why he should not have. Also, seeing him actually save Toga before starting to melt really got me, like how? I hate them, but they still manage to get us to feel for them.

The exchanges between Hawks and Twice were pretty heartbreaking and intense. However, the party really started once Dabi joined in, and oh goodness, I cannot wait to see more of them in action. I love Hawks, but I have also been looking forward to seeing more of him and Dabi in action (together or separately, no preference), so it was pretty exciting to get lost in the action and how badass they looked. I am definitely terrified about what's ahead for this season of My Hero Academia once the rest of the Paranormal Liberation Front gets out and the monster awakes.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3 "One's Justice" Review by Alejandra Bodden 0 / 10 This week's episode of My Hero Academia Season 6, "One's Justice," continues the heroes' surprise assault on the Paranormal Liberation Front's Gunga Mountain Villa. We switch POVs from Endeavor's team, and we get to see what is going on with Edgeshot's team now. Things still aren't getting better, and the damage seems to be escalating. It might not be a full-on war, but it definitely keeps climbing up to that level.