Myst Being Adapted for TV by X-Men Writer Ashley Edward Miller

Considered by many one of the most revolutionary video games of the 1990s, Myst is set to be adapted for television courtesy of X-Men: First Class writer Ashley Edward Miller. The production comes courtesy of Village Roadshow Entertainment. Developing the pilot, Miller acts as showrunner if ordered to series. She previously wrote and produced other fantasy and science fiction series like Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Black Sails, and Lore. Myst is the brainchild of brothers Rand and Robyn Miller, who created their first-person puzzle adventure for their company Cyan. Originally developed for Mac in 1993 and PC the following year, the CD-ROM game sold more than one million copies by spring 1995.

The game's success translated to a remake called Myst: Masterpiece Edition. Released in 2000, the Masterpiece Edition featured several graphical and audio enhancements to the point-and-click adventure. Both versions of the game received console ports. Since its original Mac release, the game sold over 15 million copies. The franchise spawned numerous sequels starting with 1997's Riven. Future sequels re-incorporated the original title like Myst III: Exile (2001), Myst IV: Revelation (2004), and Myst V: End of Ages (2005). Joining Village Roadshow is original co-creator Rand Miller, his youngest brother Ryan Miller along with Isaac Testerman and Yale Rice of Delve Media.

Myst's Original Synopsis Has Serious Series Potential

The Myst mythos spans 10,000 years. The original game follows Atrus, a brilliant, but naïve grandson of Anna. She triggered a world-shaping set of events when she discovers the D'ni civilization in a cavern deep below the New Mexico desert. The D'ni have a unique ability to write books that links to other worlds. The discovery of their ability and the clash of cultures serve as the foundation of the Myst novels and games. Village Roadshow plans to not only capture the world of the game within the TV series but also expand to film, scripted and unscripted TV content.