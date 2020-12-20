Nailed It, Light Fight & Mr. Christmas: 3 Fav Pro-Holiday Season Shows

Whether cozying up under a blanket for the evening or simply doing some cleaning while having the TV on in the background, this holiday season there are a few shows perfect for the job. The ease of streaming favorite reality shows has given some light for us in these darker times, especially during a time set aside for typical festive and community gatherings. But for the safety of others and often our own sanity, the job of staying indoors most days can have everyone a little stir crazy and in search of holiday joy as the year comes to an end. So in an effort to calm the chaos, below are a few favorite shows to stream that can ignite the seasonal calm: Nailed It!, The Great Christmas Light Fight, and Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas.

Here's a look at my trio of festive stocking-stuffers:

'Nailed It! Holiday!": This reality baking competition is like no other, but it gets even crazier in the two holiday seasons of the show up on Netflix as original content for the platform. Hosted by Nicole Byer, and joined by pastry chef Jacques Torres, each episode contains some amateur bakers (not unlike many of us at home attempting to make bread) competing for a cash prize.

"The Great Christmas Light Fight": Nothing is more entertaining than seeing a neighborhood deal with the insanity of a lighting decoration get competitive beyond belief. Witnessing this competition show and the amazing amount of effort put into each household's look is worth the watch for this limited series and helps the holiday feel brighter.

"Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas": If there's anyone I would trust with producing home décor to match the aesthetic of pure holiday joy it just might be someone called Mr. Christmas. This show by Netflix does an excellent job of bringing out the willingness of its' audience to decorate and celebrate in their own way.

Now, this may seem like a short amount to recommend but with streaming, there will always be a road of recommendations after a viewing. This list is a simple beginning for your holiday journey into the land of television sanity. Take the opportunity to start with these favorites and go from there. Let us know in the comments any of your favorite holiday-themed shows to stream around this time of the year to keep the festivities flowing (and the family distracted)!