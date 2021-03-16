New Day Win Tag Belts, Will Face AJ Styles and Omos at WrestleMania

In a whirlwind series of developments coming out of WWE Raw tonight, The New Day defeated Hurt Business to win the Raw Tag Team Championships, the eleventh time the team has held tag team gold in WWE. Immediately afterward, AJ Styles and Omos hit the ring, announced that they are now a tag team, and challenged New Day to a match at WrestleMania, which would be Omos's in-ring debut. The New Day accepted the challenge. And with four weeks left to go, WWE is finally starting to fill out the card for the two-night WrestleMania happening on April 10th and 11th. Better late than never?

Here's a press release from WWE.com promoting the match:

At WrestleMania, Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day will put their newly reclaimed titles on the line against AJ Styles and his own personal colossus, Omos. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods reclaimed the Raw Tag Team Titles from the Hurt Business' Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin on the March 15 edition of Monday Night Raw, only to be immediately interrupted by AJ Styles & Omos who seized the moment and challenged the new titleholders to a title match at WrestleMania. The highly decorated New Day are truly tag team royalty who can hold their own with any tandem on the planet. On the other side of the ring will stand The Phenomenal One who has had some truly amazing WrestleMania moments. His partner Omos is a true tower of dominance, but will be making his in-ring debut at The Show of Shows. And because his presence to this point has mostly been as a source of intimidation, he will truly be an X-factor of the high-stakes tag team titles showdown. Don't miss the battle for the Raw Tag Team Titles on The Grandest Stage of Them All, streaming live as part of a two night event, beginning at 7 ET/4 PT on April 10 and 11 exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

That wasn't the only title to change hands on Raw tonight. R-Truth also regained his WWE Championship from Bad Bunny in a bloodless coup. Read more about that and the rest of WWE Raw in our full report, out after the show.