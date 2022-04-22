NJPW President Praises AEW Ahead of Bullying WWE at Forbidden Door

Auugh man! So unfair! That's what The Chadster thought immediately upon learning about Forbidden Door, the upcoming joint PPV in which AEW and NJPW will team up to bully The Chadster's beloved WWE. These kinds of tactics are nothing new coming from Tony Khan, who has made it his mission the past few years to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE by providing an alternative wrestling product to WWE, but The Chadster thought that NJPW president Takami Ohbari had more class than that. The Chadster was wrong.

Ohbari participated, along with Tony Khan, a hit piece at Sports Illustrated denigrating WWE and disrespecting everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business. First, he called AEW an "ideal" partner, which is just a flat out lie because everyone knows that WWE would be the ideal partner and AEW is only second best.

The theme of our 50th anniversary year has been not just to celebrate alongside our fans, but to give something back to everyone who has supported us over the decades. Especially as we bounce back from the effects of the global pandemic, I feel we really have to go the extra mile. It's on us to make those dream matches and situations come true, to bring the power of professional wrestling to the people, and emerge into a bright new era. At this point in time, with AEW and their tremendous talent getting increasing notice around the world, including among Japanese fans, they make the ideal partner for us to do just that and to unite fans worldwide.

And then he claimed that the American wrestling fanbase had "unmet needs" during the time WWE had a monopoly on the wrestling business, as if WWE wasn't providing two completely different products in WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown.

AEW has undergone tremendous growth in a very short timeframe. From a fan's perspective that has a lot to do with meeting the 'unmet needs' of the consumer. Creative matchmaking and exciting wrestling have been able to satisfy fans who had been left disillusioned by the American wrestling landscape. From a business standpoint, for a new entrant into the field to be able to leverage a fresh identity and sculpt such an effective media strategy, it is very impressive.

If you want to talk about unmet needs, how about the unmet needs The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, has now that The Chadster has been unable to sexually perform ever since Tony Khan first announced AEW in 2019? Who is going to take care of Keighleyanne's unmet needs? Who will satisfy The Chadster's wife?! Anyone?!

Posted in: AEW, NJPW, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: aew, njpw, wrestling, wwe