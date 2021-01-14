With a second season that has her Ryan Wilder facing off with Alice (Rachel Skarsten), Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai), hitman Victor Zsasz (Alex Morf), and Black Mask and the False Face Society, you would think that The CW's Batwoman lead Javicia Leslie would have enough in the here-and-now to concern herself with. But if you've checked out Leslie's social media then you know she's a serious multi-tasker, so we weren't surprised that she was looking to the future when it comes to her dark knight defender.

First things first, though. During Leslie's interview with TV Line, it was confirmed that the COVID outbreak is pushing any Arrowverse crossover plans to next year. That means no meet-up between Batwoman and Superman & Lois, and that the final season of Supergirl will be without a trip to Gotham (or vice-versa). "We're not really able to cross over because physically, we can't cross crews due to the fear of exposure to COVID," Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries explained. "So if Supergirl weren't ending this year, I would say there would be more of a possibility. But I'm afraid that at least this year, we're not going to be able to tap into that dynamic."

"That news is a big disappointment to Leslie, who would've loved to visit Freeland before Black Lightning also ends its run. "I'm so heartbroken about the COVID situation because I know that it's 'Black Lightning's' last season, and I would have loved to do a crossover with them. Nafessa [Williams] and Jordan [Calloway] are really good friends of mine, and it would have been great to play with them and be superheroes all on the same show. That would have been epic," Leslie revealed. That said, Leslie is still more than up for crossovers in the future- and for this one, she wants the focus on the diversity within the Arrowverse. "Whatever show that has Black people on it, I'm going to do these crossovers with because I just want it to be a super Black crossover," Leslie added.

A Look at What's Ahead for Batwoman Season 2

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.