No Way Jose Wants to Show Off his Serious Side After WWE Release

No Way Jose was one of dozens of wrestlers and backstage talent released by WWE earlier this month as part of "cost-cutting measures" during the coronavirus pandemic. Sure, WWE also boasted of $500 million in cash set aside to survive the pandemic, promised a $9.3 million dividend to investors the day after the layoffs, and revealed record profits in their first-quarter financial report that cause their stock price to go up, but those wrestlers really had to go. Hey, business is business.

Anyway, No Way Jose, following his non-compete period, will be free to take his conga line to the indies or to a rival pro wrestling promotion, but it seems like he isn't interested in retreading old ground. In an interview with Inside the Ropes, as transcribed by 411 Mania, Jose explained that he's really interested in pursuing more dramatic roles from here on out.

As good as the character was for me in terms of making a living, I don't want to continue that character. You heard it here first. I just feel like, it did what it did and if people want to book me for that, or whatever, it's going to be possibly one off or whatnot, but I have so much more to show, or at least I feel I do. I have a more serious side, I have an aggressive side.

It's nothing new that No Way Jose is interested in trying something different, however. For all their talk about grabbing the brass ring, Jose says WWE rejected a ton of his pitches, including one for a feud with Elias and one for a "prominent athlete" to participate in WrestleMania.

I did 13 pitches by Wednesday, so we got home Tuesday, and on Wednesday I sent in 13 pitches, and I didn't even get a reply back. So when I'm fighting that damn hard, it's kind of demoralizing when you're like, I'm working hard to try to be something else, I'm talking to people, trying to be something else, trying to be more.

Hopefully, No Way Jose will find the creative fulfillment outside WWE that the company couldn't provide.