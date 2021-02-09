Now Bow Wow Wants to Be Like Bad Bunny, Become a WWE Superstar

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you news on the latest fusion of hip hop and wrestling. That's right, another rapper wants to become a wrestler now: Bow Wow. Yes, former child rapper Bow Wow, who is apparently still around, wants to become a wrestler.

Bow Wow swears for real this time he will actually release his new album in 2021, but after that, the formerly Lil' rapper plans to abandon the music business to pursue his true passion: pro wrestling. That's right, after seeing the success Bad Bunny has achieved, Bow Wow is looking to follow in his footsteps and become a WWE Superstar himself.

Now i know this might sound crazy… BUT… after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!! — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

And while it's true that it's been over a decade since Bow Wow released an album, WWE will still gladly take him. They'll take anyone with even a modicum of celebrity, comrades. The fact that Bad Bunny is a hot recording artist right now is a fluke! Usually it is only D-list celebrities or people a decade or more past the peak of their popularity who are willing to debase themselves by getting involved with WWE, but WWE's management, especially Vince McMahon, are such desperate starf**kers, they will take literally anyone, comrades! Haw haw haw haw! Unfortunately, some of WWE's current Superstars are less than receptive to Bow Wow's dreams.

It doesn't sound crazy. It is crazy. Don't make us destroy you. Also Like Mike sucked. #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/JvVimNWB2i — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 8, 2021

But Bow Wow, already apparently a master of the business, wasn't going to lay down for a couple of jabronies, comrades.

Sounds like the BANE stand in wants the smoke? Was that a challenge sir? https://t.co/dheUfWAKgb — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

And you two are gonna need more than eye contacts and fake party city masks to scare the dawg! Do i smell a tag match? ……. sign the contract! 🖊 https://t.co/2205hu8K8x — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Bow Wow also ran afoul of Dominik Mysterio when he tried to steal his dad and tag team partner, Rey Mysterio.

Me and @reymysterio vs whoever @WWE for the tag team titles… — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Whoa whoa whoa that's my tag partner!! @smoss — Dominik (@DomMysterio35) February 8, 2021

Gotchu Dom 😂 but now i got TBarr and little ricochet wanting the smoke. Im all for it https://t.co/YoGVlaQJkD — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Oh yes, Ricochet got involved too.

Bow Wow don't want the smoke! https://t.co/W4nuPjrS1e — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 8, 2021

Say it live on RAW if you mean it. Pen is in hand 🖊 @wwe https://t.co/d4T27E9IKp — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Gonna need more than these to beat me partna! pic.twitter.com/AerdA9NqwP — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 8, 2021

No magic shoes needed! If you want the smoke Ric call me out on RAW. DARE YA. 😉 https://t.co/B7DUiodxEK — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

But at least one pair of superstars are willing to align themselves with Bow Wow.

We got a bunny problem right now (@sanbenito) maybe you could help?? 😎 https://t.co/NBy1VTAFEv — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) February 9, 2021

Of course, all of this is contingent on Bow Wow actually releasing that new album first, and comrades, let me just tell you: don't hold your breath. Haw haw haw! Until next time, my friends: socialism or death.