NXT 2.0 Preview 11/23: A Triple Threat North American Title Match

Hey gang! So this week's episode of NXT 2.0 actually looks pretty loaded with some decent attention-grabbing matches, which is a nice change from only announcing one or two matches in advance, as WWE has done quite frequently as of late. The big main event match is of course the Triple Threat Match, where NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against two of the absolute best in NXT: Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano.

These three men have all been gunning for one another lately and tonight, that three-way feud will come to fruition in a match that should please everyone.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's title match on NXT 2.0:

Everyone wants the "A Title." NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has put a target on his back after proclaiming himself the "A Champion" of NXT, and Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne have him in their sights. Gargano has been a thorn in Hayes' side after returning from his honeymoon duties, looking to reclaim the North American Championship. Gargano's pursuit of the title led to his interference in Hayes' match against Dunne. With Dunne's victory, he claims to be the first in line for a title opportunity, much to Gargano's disliking. But Hayes, being the confident Champion he is, decided to give them both an opportunity next week in a Triple Threat Match. Will we see a new NXT North American Champion next week, or can Hayes prove he's the "A Champion" of NXT 2.0? Catch all the action next Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Along with that, tonight we will also see NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa try to teach some respect to young big mouth Grayson Waller, NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose face a challenge from Cora Jade, and the team of Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter take on Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta in tag action.

To catch all of that and more, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network!