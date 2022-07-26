NXT 2.0 Preview 7/26: Is It Time To Play "The Game" Again?

So, you know what's going on by now. The entirety of WWE has been turned on its head over the past week with the shocking retirement of WWE owner and resident grumpy old man Vince McMahon this past Friday and the ascent of Triple H to now being the head of creative for WWE programming. With Triple H now the chief mastermind behind all of WWE, what does this mean for his initial creation, NXT? Will the rainbow-splashed neon nightmare begin to wash away to reveal the original black and gold underneath? Will the asinine characters, goofy gimmicks, and silly backstage skits wash away with it to go back to a more serious wrestling-first product? And will these changes begin on tonight's episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network? Let's take a look and see what we're in store for tonight.

While we're all optimistic and excited for the potential of a Vinceless/Triple H-run WWE, something we need to keep in mind is that this might be a bit of a slow transition into ultimately what Triple H wants this all to look like and to cleanse the current product of Vince's fingerprints. While I think some more disenchanted fans would be perfectly happy with a sudden and switch-flipping change to all programming, the majority of fans need some kind of transition and that's likely to be a process that will continue through this weekend's SummerSlam. Will we begin to see things start to slowly turn into whatever NXT will eventually be tonight? That's possible, but I would caution everyone that it's not likely to be a completely different show tonight.

And what can we look forward to on tonight's show? We've got some matches scheduled, including an eight-man battle where Diamond Mine will take on The D'Angelo Family. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's tag match.

Despite their squabbles, it has always been "Diamond Mine Forever," and nothing brings people together more than a common enemy. Enter Tony D'Angelo. While Roderick Strong attempted to teach Diamond Mine's youngest member Damon Kemp a one-on-one lesson, "The Don of NXT" interrupted with a surprise, calling out Strong as he and his crew beat down The Creed Brothers. After putting an end to the match, Strong raced back to check on Julius & Brutus Creed before challenging D'Angelo, "Stacks," Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde to a massive Eight-Man Tag Team Match. Who will prove to be the strongest "family" in NXT? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Along with that, tonight we will see new Number One Contender Zoey Stark addressing fans after her surprise return last week, Apollo Crews battling Xyon Quinn, and Wes Lee taking on Grayson Waller.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.