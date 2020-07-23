NXT 7/22/20 Part 2 – The Murder of Dominic Daijakovic by Karrion Kross

NXT looks to battle AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday Night Wars, but will they come up short? The first half of the show was unremarkable, but a triple threat match could save the day for NXT. Let's get to part 2…

NXT 7/22/2020 Part 2

We see a video package about Swerve. Johnny Gargano heads to the ring for the three-way dance. Bronson Reed comes out. Then Roderick Strong.

Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong – NXT NA Championship Qualifying Match

Reed's girth dominates the opening exchange. Strong and Gargano retreat outside and make a plan to attack Reed together, but both bail at the last second before sliding in the ring. Reed beats up both Strong and Gargano for a bit. In another cool spot he bounces off the ropes and Gargano jumps up for a leapfrog, but Reed shoves him into Strong. Reed stands alone in the ring as NXT goes to commercials.

Reed is still in control when NXT comes back. He hits a butt bump on Gargano and then goes for a dive, but Strong dropkicks him at the ropes, stopping his momentum. Now Strong and Gargano team up on Reed for a while, with Reed getting a few temporary comebacks. In one cool spot, Strong is trying unsuccessfully for a sunset flip on Reed. Gargano grabs him and monkey-flips him face-first into Reed's nuts. That's an effective mood, but it ruins the alliance.

Reed rolls outside and Gargano dives on him. Strong and Gargano fight in the ring until Reed comes back and now it's every man for himself. Reed beats up both of them at the same time some more and tries to pin Strong, but Gargano breaks it up. Strong chop blocks Reed while he's gorilla-pressing Gargano. Strong hits an Olympic Slam on Reed but Gargano tosses STrong out and tries to steal the pin. He only gets two. Gargano ties Reed up in the ropes and hits a superkick. Strong hit a backbreaker on Gargano, then hits Reed with some forearms. Gargano dumps Strong outside. They brawl outside. Reed gets free and dives on both, setting up a commercial break.

Strong and Gargano are once again teaming up on Reed after the break. Reed hits them both with a double clothesline. Reed hits a double fallaway slam on both men. He gets a two-count on Gargano from that. Reed puts Strong on the top turnbuckle and climbs up after him. Strong fights back. Gargano pulls Reed down and then climbs up with Strong. Reed picks up Gargano on his shoulders. Strong tries a Doomsday device but Gargano bends over backward to dodge and hits a reverse hurricanrana on Reed. Strong hits a jumping knee on Gargano and tries to steal the pin but Gargano breaks it up.

Gargano tries a sunset flip powerbomb on Reed from the apron to the floor. Strong helps him out with a high knee. Then he hits a dive on Gargano and throws him back in the ring. Another high knee and a slam for a two-count. Gargano escapes a powerbomb and a reversal/pinning combo sequence ensues. Gargano hits a lawn dart on Strong, but Strong dodges a superkick and hits a gutbuster. Gargano rolls to the apron and hits the One Final Beat DDT. Reed hits a frog splash on Strong and gets the pinfall to advance to the ladder match at Takeover. After the match, Reed says 2020 will be his year. NXT goes to commercials.

Winner: Bronson Reed

Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan

Timothy Thatcher comes out for a rematch with Oney Lorcan. This will be another stuff, submission-heavy match. It will also be very difficult to recap since it will consist of eight million reversals between two guys in blue tights, so I won't even try. Lots of grapples and stiff strikes occur, and one commercial break. Thatcher gets the win.

Winner: Timothy Thatcher

Backstage, Robert Stone refuses an interview from McKenzie Mitchell as his feet are pain from getting run over with a tank. Mercedez Martinez walks up. She wants someone to handle all the stuff outside of the ring, like contracts and paperwork, so she can focus on hurting people in the ring. Stone is all for it. Mercedez warns him not to overstep or she'll break both his legs. Stone welcomes Martinez to the Robert Stone Brand. NXT goes to commercials.

After the break, we see a pre-recorded promo from Finn Balor about Keith Lee giving out opportunities. Uh… that just happened tonight. How did Balor have time to film and produce this video package? Balor says he'll beat Timothy Thatcher and Dexter Lumis in their triple threat next week to qualify for the ladder match.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett come out. Kross already has his shirt off so he won't have to struggle with it tonight. Dominic Daijakovic comes out. By the time the entrances are done, there are 15 minutes left in the show, which seems like more than Kross should need here.

Karrion Kross vs. Dominic Daijavkovic

They lock up to start after a staredown. It breaks with no clear winner. They do another with a similar outcome. Gross kicks Daijakovic in the stomach and puts on a front facelock. Daijakovic tries to escape by shoving Cross into the turnbuckles. Daijakovic goes for the Go to Sleep but Kross evades. Daijakovic sends Kross outside with some punches. Ringside violence ensues, with Diajakovic being the administrator of said violence. Back in the ring, Kross takes over and hits a DDT. NXT goes to commercials.

Kross is still in control after the break. Diajakovic begins a comeback but Kross hits a belly-to-back suplex. He puts on the Cross Check, but Daijakovic fights out. He hits Kross with a big forearm. He follows up with some body blows and some elbows, forcing Kross into the corner. Daijakovic hits a suplex. He gets the goozle. Chokeslam. Two-count. Daijakovic hits a dive on Kross outside. But Kross takes control by smashing Diajajovic into the steel stairs. Kross chokes him under his boot with Daijakovic;s head behind the stats. KRoss hits a running kick on the stairs, slamming Diajakovic's head. The ref orders Kross in the ring. He obliges, but only to break the count. He goes back out and picks up the unconscious Daijakovic and brings him in the ring. Kross mounts Daijakovic and hits some elbows to the face.

Keith Lee comes out to support his friend. A little late, Keith. The ref asks Daijakovic if he wants to stop the match. Daijakovic refuses. Kross gives him another elbow to the face. Kross puts a sleeper on Diakjakovic. Daijakovic passes out. The ref stops the match. Kross wins.

Winner: You know who

Keith Lee slides in the ring after the match and tends to Daijakovic. Kross exits the ring. He and Lee stare at each other as NXT goes off the air. NXT couldn't hold a candle to AEW Dynamite this week.