NXT In Your House Preview: What's On Tap For Tonight's Peacock Event

In the NXT 2.0 era, it appears opportunities for the brand to get its own Premium Live Event on Peacock are few and far between. Well, tonight is one of those opportunities and we're getting NXT In Your House tonight at 8 pm on Peacock. Will the brand put on an attention-grabbing show that we became accustomed to with the NXT TakeOver events of the sorely missed black and gold era, or will this just be a weekend edition of what we get on Tuesday nights? Let's take a look and see what's in store for us tonight.

The NXT In Your House main event will see NXT Champion Bron Breakker defend his title again against crazy Joe Gacy, this time with the stipulation that if Breakker gets disqualified, he loses the title. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's main event match.

Just beating Joe Gacy wasn't enough for NXT Champion Bron Breakker or Gacy for that matter as minions surrounded and attacked Breakker following their title match at NXT Spring Breakkin', carrying the Champion out of the arena on a stretcher and dumping him on the side of the road. Gacy extended an offer for Breakker to join his cause, but after everything Gacy has put him through, Breakker scoffed at the idea stating Gacy should've finished the job that night. Recognizing the fury behind Breakker's words, Gacy goaded the two-time NXT Champion into a one-on-one rematch at NXT In Your House with the added stipulation that if Breakker gets disqualified he loses the NXT Title. Will Breakker be able to contain his rage and get his retribution or will the devious Gacy get under his skin and force him to lose control? Find out at NXT In Your House streaming LIVE Saturday, June 4, at 8 ET/7 CT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Along with that, tonight we will also see NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose defend against Wendy Choo, Carmelo Hayes challenge North American Champion Cameron Grimes, NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly put their titles on the line against The Creed Brothers, NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction defend against Kayden Carter & Katana Chase, and a six-man tag match with Legado del Fantasma taking on Tony D'Angelo, Stacks & Two Dimes.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT In Your House tonight at 8 pm on Peacock.