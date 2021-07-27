NXT Preview For 7/27: How Will Samoa Joe Respond To Karrion Kross?

Hey gang! So as NXT ended last week, we saw NXT Champion Karrion Kross take his rivalry with Samoa Joe to a whole new level when he assaulted NXT General Manager William Regal in the parking lot and left him for Joe to find. Joe was in a blind rage at Kross's actions and has sworn revenge on the Champion. So will we finally see Joe break from his job requirement to not wrestle and not attack someone without provocation tonight?

Samoa Joe was already set to get his hands on Karrion Kross last Tuesday after Kross choked him out the previous week, but now after Kross's attack on William Regal, you have to imagine Joe's anger is positively nuclear and there will be no stopping him.

Kross should feel especially empowered tonight after his actions last week and after his first Raw victory last night. Can anyone stop the NXT Champion?

In tonight's main event, we will see former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed challenging Adam Cole in singles action after the two had a run-in with each other last week. Here's what WWE.com had to say about the match tonight:

Adam Cole will be faced with a Colossal challenge when he faces off with Bronson Reed this Tuesday night. The two Superstars appeared headed in opposite trajectories after Reed lost the NXT North American Title to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Cole outlasted Kyle O'Reilly in a grueling battle at the NXT Great American Bash. As Cole tried to bask in the glory of his victory, the Colossal Superstar made his way to the ring in search of his golden opportunity. Will Reed step up his game to take down the black-and-gold icon? Don't miss the showdown this Tuesday at 8/7 C on Syfy.

Along with that, we'll also see Tommaso Ciampa and Timmothy Thatcher taking on Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan in tag team action and the next match in the NXT Breakout Tournament, featuring Carmelo Hayes vs Josh Briggs.

To catch all the action, tune in to NXT on SYFY (not USA!) tonight and next Tuesday at 8 pm.