NXT Recap: Karrion Kross Returns to the Ring, Wants Damian Priest

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, the wrestling recap column where, at great risk to my mental health, I watch eleven (or more) hours of wrestling each week, seven of them produced by WWE(!!!), and then tell you what happened so you can sound knowledgable when you talk trash about them online without needing to actually waste your time actually watching them. Yeah. You're welcome. Today's edition covers the Wednesday Night Wars between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT.

This post is part 4 of a 4 part series. Read: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4

AEW NXT Recap for December 16th, 2020 Part 2

McKenzie Mitchell talks to Rhea Ripley backstage. Ripley talks some trash about Raquel Gonzales and Toni Storm. She and Storm have history from NXT UK, but she's a different Ripley whole Storm is the same piece of trash.

More physical and emotional abuse for Xia Li and Boa. This time, Xia Li is being forced to beat the shit out of Boa while he just stands there and takes it. All to please a mysterious person. We do get a brief glimpse of this person's eye.

Match: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Indi Hartwell

The Gargano Extended Family is in the ring. Shotzi Blackheart drives her tank to the ring. They have a match, but it doesn't last long. Candice distracts the ref so Hartwell can hit Blackheart with Candice's trophy. But the ref sees her do it and even worse, the trophy breaks. They beat Blackheart down some more for good measure.

Winner by DQ: Shotzi Blackheart

We see either the same or another Karrion Kross video. I can't tell the difference. NXT takes a commercial break. After the break, a short video tells us Bronson Reed will be back next week too.

Squash Match: Karrion Kross vs. Desmond Troy

Karrion Kross and Scarlett come out. Desmond Troy is in the ring. Kross murders Troy and makes him tap.

Winner: Karrion Kross

Kross calls out Damian Priest for New Years Evil. "Tick tock."

McKenzie Mitchell asks Swerve why he wouldn't shake Jake Atlas's hand after losing last week. Swerve claims to be over it but clearly thinks he's better than Jake Atlas. He says he got a rematch for next week.

Ever Rise walk up and complain to McKenzie that they were outnumbered last week and they want their loss stricken from the record. They shout a lot. Dexter Lumis is still drawing on his iPad. The graphic reveals that Lumis is the host of New Years Evil. Wade Barrett points out he doesn't talk, which is a good point. Lumis stares deep into the camera and NXT takes a commercial break.

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley

Toni Storm comes out. Rhea Ripley comes out. It's main event time. They have a match. It's a good match until that no-good Raquel Gonzales interferes, shoving Ripley into a post and allowing Storm to hit the Storm Zero and get the win.

Winner: Toni Storm

The entire second half of this show suffered from that Kyle O'Reilly match nearly putting me to sleep.

WWE NXT is Over, But The Need for Clicks Stops

That's all I've got for Wednesday's shows. Four hours. Four articles. But stay tuned today because we should know the ratings by the end of the business day, and we're sure someone is misbehaving on Twitter somewhere.

This post is part of a multi-part series: The Shovel: Wednesday Night Wars Edition for December 16th, 2020.