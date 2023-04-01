NXT Stand & Deliver Preview: Will A New Champion Finally Be Crowned? Our preview for today's NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event on Peacock finds Bron Breakker defending his title against Carmelo Hayes.

It's officially WrestleMania weekend, and kicking things off today on Peacock is the gang down in WWE developmental as the NXT brand will be putting on their biggest Premium Live Event of the year, NXT Stand & Deliver. While NXT has been through some noticeable changes over the past couple of years, one constant is the continued domination by the NXT Champion, Bron Breakker. He has faced numerous challengers of various levels and has always come out on top. But now, he will face a challenge from Carmelo Hayes, someone who appears to have just as bright a future in WWE as his own. Can he put down yet another challenger, or is it Hayes' time to take over NXT?

All eyes will be on the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver today, as it may just be the first of many battles between these two men for years to come and on much bigger stages. Could we be seeing a preview of a future WrestleMania main event? Let's see what WWE.com says.

NXT's greatest prize is on the line at the biggest show of the year as Bron Breakker defends his title against his toughest opponent yet, Carmelo Hayes. Both Breakker and Hayes have been at the forefront of NXT for nearly the past two years but their paths had yet to cross until recently. Hayes, a former NXT North American Champion, has long claimed himself to be the true face of NXT, believing no one is better and even declaring himself HIM. Breakker, meanwhile, has lived up to his billing as a second-generation Superstar and has put down every challenger that has stepped to him in impressive fashion, a list that includes the likes of Grayson Waller, Tommaso Ciampa, Dolph Ziggler, and most recently, Jinder Mahal. What will happen when the two biggest Superstars in NXT clash for the first time ever? Tune into NXT Stand & Deliver, today on Peacock at 1/Noon C to find out!

Also today at NXT Stand & Deliver, we will see a six-woman Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Title; Fallon Henley & Kiana James defend the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn; a Fatal 5-Way Match for the North American Title; Johnny Gargano and Grayson Waller battling in an Unsanctioned Match; Gallus, The Creed Brothers, and The Family in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles; and an intergender Four-on-Four battle between Chase U and Schism.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT Stand & Deliver today at 1 pm EST live on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network elsewhere.