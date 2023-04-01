NXT Stand & Deliver Results: We Have Some New Champions! NXT Stand & Deliver is in the books, and after today's event on Peacock, we have some new Champions - including Carmelo Hayes!

This year's NXT Stand & Deliver is now in the books, and it was quite the eventful, um, event. We got to see a Ladder Match, a Fatal 5-Way Match, and a surprisingly violent, Unsanctioned Match. Some good matches were seen, and some gold switched hands, including the biggest prize in all of the NXT brand for both the men and the women, respectively. Let's take a look at what went down in Hollywood this afternoon.

The Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Title opened up NXT Stand & Deliver this afternoon, and after some high-up action and some wince-inducing falls, it was surprisingly Indi Hartwell who climbed the ladder (with a big assist from her "husband" Dexter Lumis) and became the new Women's Champion.

Hartwell wasn't alone, as the biggest men's Championship in NXT also changed hands today when Carmelo Hayes was able to defeat longtime dominant Champion Bron Breakker to become NXT Champion for the first time. The match itself was ok, but not great. There were lots of slow parts, and I can't say the two young stars had great chemistry with one another, which led to some awkward moments. The storytelling at the end was also questionable, as, after a ref-bump, Breakker made Hayes tap to the Steiner Recliner (without a ref to see it) until Trick Williams clocked Breakker with the belt, only for him to kick out at two. Breakker then tried to finish off Hayes but was instead bested by the challenger. After the match, Breakker handed the belt to Hayes and raised his hand in an obvious torch-passing moment, but it didn't quite make sense after the shenanigans it took for him to beat Breakker. It certainly wasn't the "better man won" situation they were trying to present it as.

So was that the last we'll see of Bron Breakker in NXT, and is he on his way to the main roster? It certainly would appear that way, and the wonky protective finish which saw Breakker tap out Hayes and lose uncleanly keeps him strong-looking. We'll probably see him on Monday night's Raw or maybe even as a surprise in another match during WrestleMania. Who knows?

In other NXT Stand & Deliver results: Gallus retained the NXT Tag Team Championship; Wes Lee retained the North American Championship; Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn were able to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship; and Johnny Gargano defeated Grayson Waller in a crazy Unsanctioned Match.

NXT Stand & Deliver was an ok event, but I doubt anything we saw here today will steal all of the headlines from this weekend. If you missed it live this afternoon, you can stream it at any time on Peacock.