NXT Takeover Wargames Results – Men's WarGames Match

Who won the men's WarGames match at NXT Takeover Wargames between Undisputed Era and Pat McAfee's team of mercenaries?

Emanating from the COVID Wrestling Center (CWC) in Orlando, Florida, on December 6th, NXT Takeover WarGames is the final NXT PPV event of 2020. There are just five matches scheduled for the show. Timothy Thatcher will face Tommaso Ciampa in an alpha male dominance match. Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes will do battle in a strap match. Leon Ruff defends his NXT North American Title against Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest in a triple threat. And then there are the two WarGames matches. For the women, on one side, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai join Shotzi Blackheart to take on Candice LeRea's team of Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez. For the men, Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish face Pat McAfee's team of Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan. The show can be watched live and on-demand on the WWE Network.

NXT Takeover WarGames 2020 Results Part 6

NXT: New Years Evil will happen on the January 6th, 2021 episode of NXT, a commercial reveals. Alicia Taylor once again goes over the rules of WarGames.

Undisputed Era comes out, and Kyle O'Reilly is the first one in the ring as Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish are locked in a shark cage. Pat McAfee and his posse come out next. Pete Dunne heads to the ring as McFee, Lorcan, and Burch get in the cage.

The match starts. Dunne and O'Reilly try to out-wrassle each other. A series of submission exchanges and mat wrestling gives way to a brawl and then another submission struggle that O'Reilly finally gets the best of just when there are about 10 seconds left before the next entrant. McAfee is about to walk off the cage, but Oney Lorcan runs out instead.

O'Reilly tries to fend off Lorcan but succumbs to the numbers. Lorcan and Dunne have all kinds of inventive ways to punish O'Reilly, more than enough to fill three minutes. Bobby Fish comes out next, and he's fired up, more than enough to hit moves on Dunne and Lorcan until O'Reilly can wake up. O'Reilly gets up, and they team up to keep the heels in check until…

The canon goes off, and McAfee again acts like he's gonna go out, only for Burch to step in front. Burch gets in the cage and immediately turns the tide. He brought a cricket bat with him, which he uses on Fish. It turns out he brought two. Burch and Dunne rule the rings with these bats, which may or may not be made out of styrofoam. O'Reilly attempts a comeback on Burch, but Dunne double-teams him. The beatdown continues until Roderick Strong is released.

Strong manages to take on all three heels for a bit until Lorcan manages to toss him face-first into the cage. The heels control things until Pat McAfee comes to the cage. He pushes four tables and a chairs into the ring. Each of the tables has the name of one of the members of Undisputed Era on it. McAfee sits on the turnbuckles while he watches his mercenaries take apart Undisputed Era. They put Kyle O'Reilly onto his table, and McAfee jumps up and hits a moonsault on him through the table.

Finally, Adam Cole comes out. He grabs a fire extinguisher from under the ring and sprays a way in for himself. He follows with a steel chair and takes down Lorcan and Burch. He hits a backstabber on Dunne. He fends off Lorcan and Burch again. That leaves just Pat McAfee, standing in the second ring. Cole wants to after him, but Dunne blocks his way. Dunne gets the best of Cole in a slugfest, but Cole hits a DDT. McAfee grabs Cole and holds him for a kick from Dunne.

But Kyle O'Reilly is up now. He takes down Dunne with a chair and then wastes time yelling at McAfee. He dumbly drops the chair to entice McAfee into the ring with him. But it's actually a trap. Cole hits McAfee with a chair from behind, and all eight men brawl. The heels come out on top. McAfee puts Cole in the figure four while his team stops Undisputed Era from entering the ring they're in. But Cole reverses the move, and the other guys switch roles.

At this point, it's all about moving along from one big choreographed move to the next to satisfy the WarGames quota and then finish this thing. Lorcan and Burch set up Cole's table in the corner of one of the rings. Cole and Dunne tangle for a bit. Cole sets up the Kyle O'Reilly table in the other ring. They do an eight-man move where Pete Dunne is supposed to go through Danny Burch into the Cole table, but it doesn't break, so they do it again. Then Adam Cole shoves Pat McAfee off the ropes into the other table.

Undisputed Era take turns slamming into the remaining members of McAfee's team against the wall of the cage. With them out of the way, McAfee is alone. He tries to run away and escape the cage, but Undisputed Era catches him and surrounds him. They beat him down and take turns tossing him into the walls of the cage.

Before Cole can punt kick McAfee, the heels are awake again. They gain the advantage and set up another elaborate move, with two men, one from each team, climbing up three different turnbuckles and each group hitting a neckbreaker or suplex off the top. Now we just need a big move off the top of the cage, and we can wrap this thing up.

Everyone struggles to their feet, looks at each other for a moment, and then brawls. While that's happening, Pat McAfee climbs to the top and does a flip into the crowd. That checks the final box, so time to bring it home.

Dunne and O'Reilly face off alone, bringing things back to where they started in this match. Dunne hits Bitter End on O'Reilly, but O'Reilly kicks out at the last second. O'Reilly suplexes Dunn on the metal connector between the rings, and Dunne kicks out. McAfee and Cole square off. McAfee hits Cole with a low blow, but Cole has balls of steel. He manages to fight back. He goes up top, but Burch pulls him down. Fish puts Burch through the last table. McAfee comes off the top into a superkick from Cole. Cole hits Panama Sunrise, but McAfee kicks out. Kyle O'Reilly gets the pin out of nowhere with a kneedrop on a chair across Oney Lorcan's face.

Kyle O'Reilly pins Oney Lorcan to win WarGames for Undisputed Era.

Lorcan bit a nice big blood capsule to end the match. Or he chomped his tongue off. One or the other.

WarGames was a good PPV, and that was a good way to end the match. Adam Cole has done just about everything there is for him to do in NXT, except for maybe a one-on-one blowoff match with McAfee. O'Reilly is hot off that match with Finn Balor, so having him get the win keeps that momentum going.

