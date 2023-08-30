Posted in: Max, Trailer, TV | Tagged: comedy, David Jenkins, HBO, LGBTQ, max, OFMD, our flag means death, our flag means death season 2, pirates, Rhys Darby, taika waititi, teaser, trailer

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Set for October 5th (Teaser, Poster)

Stede is writing love letters & Blackbeard promises objections in the teaser for season 2 of Max's Our Flag Means Death, set for October 5th.

Max's Our Flag Means Death season two is on the horizon, and the long-awaited teaser promises a challenging reunion between Stede (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) awaits fans this October. The gay pirates that stole our hearts (they certainly captured mine) are back, and some things haven't changed. As Stede writes love letters, Blackbeard promises some objections in this action-packed teaser and key art. The eight-episode second season of the Max Original comedy series, from creator-showrunner David Jenkins, Emmy-nominated executive producer, and star Waititi, and Emmy-nominated executive producer Garrett Basch, debuts with three episodes on Thursday, October 5 on Max. The season continues with two new episodes weekly leading up to the season finale on Thursday, October 26.

New faces appear in released photos, such as Minnie Driver, who will guest-star as the real-life Irish pirate Anne Bonny, and Ruibo Qian, who joins the cast as the mysterious merchant Susan. Others from season one return, such as Con O'Neill (Izzy), Vico Ortiz (Jim), Kristian Nairn (Wee John), Joel Fry (Frenchie), Matthew Maher (Black Pete), Leslie Jones (Spanish Jackie), Samson Kayo (Oluwande), Ewen Bremner (Nathaniel Buttons), Samba Schutte (Roach), and others. Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Academy Award®winner Waititi, alongside creator-showrunner Jenkins, Basch, and Dan Halsted.

Season one of Our Flag Means Death was (very) loosely based on the true adventures of 18th-century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas… they found love. Now, they have to survive it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!