Our Flag Means Death Season 2: Max Releases First-Look Images

New and familiar faces join Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard in first-look images of Max's upcoming second season of Our Flag Means Death.

Our favorite gentleman pirate, Stede (Rhys Darby), his crew, and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) return in first-look images for the highly-anticipated second season of Max's Our Flag Means Death. The series created by David Jenkins is returning for its second season in October, and fans have been waiting for a glimpse at what remains after a cliff-hanger season one ending.

When it comes to what we can expect in the new season of Our Flag Means Death, executive producer Garrett Basch stated it is "going to be unexpected and surprising, but also very pleasurable and satisfying for those who like the show." New faces appear in released photos, such as Minnie Driver, who will guest-star as the real-life Irish pirate Anne Bonny, and Ruibo Qian, who joins the cast as the mysterious merchant Susan. Others from season one return, such as Con O'Neill (Izzy), Vico Ortiz (Jim), Kristian Nairn (Wee John), Joel Fry (Frenchie), Matthew Maher (Black Pete), Leslie Jones (Spanish Jackie), Samson Kayo (Oluwande), Ewen Bremner (Nathaniel Buttons), Samba Schutte (Roach), and others. Of course, there's a part of me looking for any sign of Lucius (Nathan Foad), with many fans likely doing the same. We'll simply have to wait and see his confirmed fate in season two (I'm there with you, it's hard to be patient).

Our Flag Means Death shot the new season in New Zealand, a special place for Taika and a place where many of his projects are welcomed with open arms. Two new actors from the area have joined the series, Madeleine Sami and Samoan-born Anapela Polataivao. The Revenge (Blackbeard's iconic ship) was transported from its LA sound stage to New Zealand. Most everything has seemed in close contact with actors and crew, working on the series like a family.

Characters look to be exploring relationships in this season, both romantic and friendly. O'Neill has spoken about how his character, Izzy, will be exploring his own understanding of love and who he may be in love with. There have been some tough moments for O'Neill this season, as he explains that "Physically it's been quite demanding, and also emotionally it's been quite demanding to be playing a man enraged by unrequited love, who's basically a hopeless romantic, and to be able to play all that and also remember that this is fundamentally a comedy." There's evident trust in Jenkin's creation and vision for the series, which hopefully calms the nerves of any fans out there. Characters will break out of comfort zones, and the friendship off-screen will make this season that much more impactful.

There's been a lot of work on costumes for each character by Gypsy Taylor, who joined the production for this season. By the look of some characters in the released images, there's going to be some exploration into specific styles. With two armies playing a big part in season two, the costumes are elaborate and include designs to fit 150 Chinese pirates and a fleet of 100 navy officers. Nancy Hennah has worked on hair and makeup for Our Flag Means Death for both seasons. It seems to take a ton of time simply putting together Blackbeard's tattoos, but we love the work put into such an iconic look. This season may have a storm involved based on Hennah speaking about her work on makeup in season two. She recalled, "One of the hardest days here in makeup was when they were caught in a storm on the back of the boat. [The cast] were saturated for a whole day, which caused havoc with things like tattoos and hair, wigs and beards.'' It seems both physical and emotional storms await us this season.

