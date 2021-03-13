Peacemaker: James Gunn Prod Update Exposes Where Our Priorities Lie

So the last time we checked in with series writer/director James Gunn to see how things were going with production on HBO Max's "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series Peacemaker, he had taken to Instagram Stories to field some questions from fans ranging from what it was like working with series star John Cena ("great guy to have as a partner) to if he had any interests in other parts of the DCU ("Maybe just a little. One toe dipped in"). This time, it's a trip into the Twitterverse where Gunn responded to a question about the status of the series with a live look-in at production taking place at that moment. Now while we're most likely going to spend some time later on enlarging to see if anything shows up (like the rest of you), we have to admit that our eyes keep finding their way back to that damn Cheetos bag. Think we're kidding? We had to run out to Stop-n-Shop to grab a bag before finishing the pos you're reading right now. So now that we've gotten that off our chest, here's a look at Gunn's post from earlier:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."