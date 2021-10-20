Peanuts: The Charlie Brown & Snoopy Show Production Cel Hits Auction

People love an underdog. There is perhaps no character in all of fiction that embodies the underdog more than Charlie Brown. Created by Charles M. Schulz, the protagonist of Peanuts is a quiet, introspective, and kind kid who lives a simple life: he's a good friend, he's a good dog owner to his beloved beagle Snoopy, and… well, he's not quite that good at anything else. He stumbles through life with things going wrong around him beyond just the iconic scenes of his friend and rival Lucy pulling the football away as he goes to kick it. Charlie Brown represents something that feels emotional and real to people: the push to keep trying in the face of a world that seems to be against you. Celebrate Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang with this original production cel from Peanuts: The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show, which hits auction today at Heritage Auctions.

You can check out Heritage Auction's certificate of authenticity for this production cel here:

Peanuts – The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show Charlie Brown Production Cel (Bill Melendez, c. 1980s).

A terrific production cel featuring Good 'Ol Charlie Brown from The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show. Charlie Brown's creator, Charles M. Schulz, said that Charlie Brown "must be the one who suffers because he is a caricature of the average person. Most of us are much more acquainted with losing than winning." Lee Mendelson, producer of the majority of the Peanuts television specials, has said of Charlie Brown that "He was, and is, the ultimate survivor in overcoming bulliness-Lucy or otherwise." Charlie Brown does not always suffer, as he has experienced some happy moments and victories through the years, and he has sometimes uncharacteristically shown self-assertiveness despite his frequent nervousness. Here's a great full-figure 3.5" image of the "loveable loser", hand-painted on 12 field acetate and placed over a background copy/print for presentation purposes. Included with this terrific production cel is a certificate of authenticity. Cel condition is Very Good.

You can bid for this Peanuts production cel right now over at Heritage Auctions.