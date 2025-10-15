Punisher, Tracker, Jessica Jones/MCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Elsbeth, Disney+'s Punisher, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Jessica Jones/MCU, CBS's Tracker, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, Netflix's One Piece, CBS's Matlock, FX's The Beauty, ABC's High Potential, Prime Video's Reacher, Sky's The Death of Bunny Munro, Apple TV's Severance, Peacock's The Copenhagen Test, Apple TV's Invasion, and more!

Elsbeth Season 3 Ep. 2: "Doll Day Afternoon" Sneak Peek; S03E04 Images

Punisher Special "Really Emotional and Wild": Winderbaum Offers Update

Gellar, Zhao Can Appreciate The Vampires' Perspective on Buffy Summers

James Gunn Says Supergirl Is "A Space Adventure. It's Like Guardians"

Jessica Jones Might Stick Around The MCU After "Daredevil: Born Again"

Tracker S03E01: "The Process" Sneak Peeks Preview Jensen Ackles Return

It: Welcome to Derry Trailer More Than Lives Up to Its "Red Band" Tag

One Piece: Into The Grand Line Welcomes Our Pirates to Whisky Peak

Matlock S02E02: "Another Matlock" Sneak Peeks; S02E03 Overviews

The Beauty: Ryan Murphy Teases "Explosive" Opening to Series Adapt

Babybel Releases New Stranger Things Hellfire Cheese

High Potential: Our S02E05 "Content Warning" Preview; Season 2 Update

Reacher Creator Lee Child Reveals Jack's True "Secret Origin Story"

The End Of Doctor Who in The Daily LITG 14th of October 2025

The Death of Bunny Munro Team Talks Matt Smith-Starring Series Adapt

Severance Star Michael Chernus on How Series Evolved Beyond Niche

The Copenhagen Test: Simu Liu-Starrer Drops Trailer, Sets Debut Date

Invasion Star Shioli Kutsuna on Mitsuki Yamato's Alien Mystery & More

