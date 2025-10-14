Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, X-Men '97, Bridgerton & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, Buffy, Stranger Things 5, Ghosts, Tracker, X-Men '97, Bridgerton, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who buzz: Did Russell T Davies quietly end the series? One wrier believes so...

X-Men '97 teases major updates with season 3 confirmed and talks for seasons 4 and 5 underway.

Buffy sequel pilot gets a production update from Sarah Michelle Gellar, plus news on The Vampire Lestat.

Bridgerton season 4, Stranger Things 5 episode runtimes, and more TV headlines featured in today's edition of the BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, October 14, 2025:

Peacemaker: Rick Flag Sr. "Doesn't Hate All Metahumans at All": Gunn

Pluribus: Gilligan, Seehorn, Wydra & Shor Attend Special Screening

Konosuke Takeshita Wins IWGP Title at NJPW King of Pro Wrestling

The Vampire Lestat: Anderson, Moscovitch Praise "Real Deal" Sam Reid

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Offers Production Update on Sequel Pilot

Peacemaker Season 2 Finale: "Full Nelson" Watch Party Set for Tonight

Stranger Things 5 Vol. 1 Set at 4-1/2 Hours: Episode Runtimes Released

Ghosts S05E01: "Soul Custody" Sneak Peeks; Halloween Episode Preview

Tracker: Hartley Teases "Heartfelt" Scene with Jensen Ackles/Russell

Hardys Victorious Over Team 3D At TNA Bound For Glory 2025; Yes, 2025

WWE Raw Review: Early Morning Perfection Starts The Day

Stumble Official Trailer: NBC Previews Cheerleading Mockumentary

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Offers "Very Different" Take on Joker

Arrow: Katherine McNamara Wishes Mia Smoak-Queen a Happy Birthday

Shyamalan, Falchuk, Mattel Set for Magic 8 Ball Show? Yes, Definitely

Spitting Image Parent Company Head Discusses Paddington Bear Lawsuit

X-Men '97 Season 3 Update; Seasons 4 & 5 Being Discussed: Winderbaum

Watson Returns Tonight! Our Season 2 E01: "A Son in the Oven" Preview

Taylor Swift, Disney+ Announce "Eras Tour" Docuseries, Concert Film

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 Debuts Jan. 29th: Teaser, Images Released

Crystal Lake: Prequel Series Coming To UK & Ireland Thanks To Sky

Did Russell T Davies Quietly End "Doctor Who" and We Missed It?

Dawson's Creek Star Busy Philipps Calls Out Early Pacey Storyline

