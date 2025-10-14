Posted in: TV | Tagged: doctor who, newlitg
The End Of Doctor Who in The Daily LITG 14th of October 2025
The End Of Doctor Who was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- The End Of Doctor Who was Bleeding Cool's top trending topic, sparking speculation about the show's future
- Highlights the top ten most-read pop culture stories, led by Doctor Who and major comic book news
- Looks back at key Doctor Who and comic headlines from the past seven years of Lying In The Gutters
- Spotlights industry birthdays and offers a comic news roundup, inviting fans to join the daily mailing list
The End Of Doctor Who was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
The End Of Doctor Who and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- Did Russell T Davies Quietly End "Doctor Who" and We Missed It?
- Remember When Betsy Braddock Was Psylocke? Psylocke: Ninja Does…
- DC Next Level: Okay, Okay, Maybe Jeff Lemire Is On Deathstroke Instead
- Jim Lee Draws MacKenzie Scott As Supergirl For Princeton Alumni Weekly
- DC Next Level at NYCC: DC Comics Launch New #1s In 2026
- DC Next Level At NYCC: Is Jeff Lemire On Barbara Gordon: Breakout?
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Mega Evolution in October 2025
- 47 Copies Of The Rare Superman "Bradman" Comic Found And Auctioned
- Dan Mora's Designs For All The Robins If They Grew Up To Be Batman
- Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 2 Preview: Mr. Frog Makes His Return
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.
- Oni Murder Drones $1.5 Million Kickstarter Beats Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr
- Drift Marlo: The Space Race by Phile Evans & Tom Cooke, Collected
- The ComicScene Yearbook 2026 From Time Bomb Comics
- DC Next Level at NYCC in The Daily LITG 13th of October 2025
- London Stage Review: Pour Decisions, A Play About The Real Monsters
LITG one year ago, Ncuti Gatwa and The Disappearing Doctor Who Season 3 Announcement
- Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa & The Disappearing Season 3 Announcement
- Increase The Price Of Your Absolute Batman #1 By Ripping Off Its Cover
- Wonder Woman #14 Preview: Steve's Swan Song?
- Wolverine Prepares to Fight the Hulk with New McFarlane Toys Statue
- Absolute Batman #1 Dominates Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Transformers Bumblebee Gets Brand New G1 Retro Figure from Hasbro
- Eight New Todd McFarlane Spawn Comics In 2025
- Deniz Camp Talks About Gender Of New Ultimate Hawkeye, Charlii Ramsey
- Spider-Man: Reign 2 #4 Preview: Miles vs. Geriatric Peter
- SNL Review: Ariana Grande, Stevie Nicks Show Gets Wobbly Near The End
- Superman & Lois Finale Clues in Alan Moore/Curt Swan Comics Classic?
- Erman J. Ridgway: From Legendary College Football Team to Pulp Pioneer
- Charles Soule, Ryan Browne's The Lucky Devils #1 Launches at NYCC
- Todd McFarlane's Wolverine in The Daily LITG, 13th of October 2024
LITG two years ago, ThunderCats Get a New Series From Declan Shalvey & Drew Moss
- ThunderCats Get a New Series From Declan Shalvey & Drew Moss
- DC Announces Superman Superstars With Jason Aaron & More For 2024
- NYCC Bar Gossip: DC to Announce a New "Ultimate Universe" From Snyder?
- NYCC Bar Gossip: Action Comics To Be A Proper Anthology Again?
- Someone Just Took A Dump On The Show Floor Of New York Comic Con
- Marvel Brings Back The Twilight Court To Avengers In 2024
- McFarlane Toys Unveils Autographed Batman & Spawn Figure Two Pack
- Marvel Comics Replies To Letter About Spider-Man's Marriage
- Evil Peter Parker Does to Paul What All Spider-Man Readers Want Him To
- Over Fifty Comic Book Creators, Sharing Memories Of Keith Giffen
- The Long-Running Tiger Girl Saga from Fiction House, Up for Auction
- Matt Baker's Sky Girl in Fiction House's Jumbo Comics, Up for Auction
- Jacksepticeye's Altrverse Comics From Bad Egg Coming Out In November
- Ryan Parrott, Noah Gardner & John Pearson's The Infernals from Image
- Bill Sienkiewicz Draws New Logo For Lake Como Comic Art Festival
- Eli Manning Of The NY Giants Is Working For Marvel- Captain America?
- Kid Cudi's Moon Man Comic From Image As Part Of Massive-Verse at NYCC
- Marvel Launches Avengers United #1 by Derek Landy & Marcio Fiorito
- Remembering Keith Giffen in The Daily LITG, 13th of October, 2023
LITG three years ago, Buffer Zone
- Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics
- Daily Mail Leaks Editorial Notes For Superman Cancellation Story
- The First Pokemon TCG Set of 2023 Gets Release Date
- Bryan Hitch's Website Is Out Of Commission… Literally
- How Might Judgment Day Change The Marvel Universe? (XSpoilers)
- Disney Villains Rise with RSVLTS Newest Spooky Season Collection
- Rainbow Six Siege Launches Doktor's Curse 2022 Halloween Event
- Deadpool: T.J. Miller, Ryan Reynolds Resolved on Set Misunderstanding
- That Moment When She-Hulk Became My Favorite MCU Series (Spoilers)
- Did Nightcrawler Deliberately Kill Captain America? X-Men Spoilers
- Letizia Cadonici's Children Of The Black Sun- Ablaze Jan 2023 Solicits
- Titan: Mouse Of Might Launches in Blood Moon's December 2022 Solicits
- Katie Black Dragon, Gwf & Nowhere Man in Bad Kids Dec 2022 Solicits
- The Origin of Sheena's Iconic Costume in Jumbo Comics, at Auction
- Happy Birthday! Dan DiDio's First Novel Hide Or Seek is Out Next Year
- Skybound Get Into Novels with Shawn Speakman's The King-Killing Queen
- Whatnot To Be The New Publisher Of Heavy Metal Magazine Vol 2 #1
- Shook! A Black Horror Anthology Comes To Kickstarter
- Ronald Wimberly, Emma Ríos & Sanford Greene's Planet Ardbeg Comic
- Buffer The Comic Shop Slayer in The Daily LITG, 13th of October, 2022
LITG four years ago, Star Wars Hidden Empire Uncovered
- Star Wars: The Hidden Empire To Conclude Trilogy From Marvel In 2022
- Masters of the Universe Savage He-Man Coming Soon from Mattel
- A New Spider-Man Already? Amazing Spider-Man Beyond January Solicits
- Mattel's Masters of the Universe: Origins is a Pure Nostalgia Delight
- Lamb Review: This Is A24 at Its Most A24 and It's Awesome
- Brazil Was 50 Years Ahead Of USA When It Came To Superman Being Bi
- Spider-Man In A Coma, I Know, I Know, It's Serious (ASM #76 Spoilers)
- A Division Of Particles in Immortal Hulk #50 – Al Ewing & Joe Bennett
- Bid On Ed Brubaker Unpublished Batman Comic (Because He Was Fired)
- Star Wars Comics Reveal The Extent of Crimson Dawn & Hidden Empire
- Image Announces Second Printing for A Righteous Thirst for Vengeance
- Now Brian Bendis is Getting Credit for Tom Taylor Writing Bi Superman
- Another Penguin-pocalypse Week for Marvel Comics and Comic Shops
- Capitalism, Communism & Cosmic Rays In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)
- Sneak Peek At 'Huda F Are You' YA Graphic Novel By Huda Fahmy
- Diamond Comics Buys CGA – Collectible Grading Authority
- Brett Booth & Scott Lobdell's New Kickstarter Comic, The Anybodies
- Forget the Multiverse, It's Marvel Vs Russia in Avengers #49 (Spoilers)
- Star Wars: The Hidden Empire in The Daily LITG, 13th of October 2021
LITG five years ago, He-Man, Charmed and Dave Bautista
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Masters Of The Universe Eternia Minis Are Great Little Figures
- Charmed Star Sarah Jeffery: McGowan, Combs Ryan Vid "Pathetic", "Sad"
- Dave Bautista to Donald Trump: You're Fired!
- How DC Comics' Future State Was Originally Intended To Lead Into 5G
- Mega Aerodactyl & Slowbro Are Coming To Pokémon GO
- We Can Do Better Than Tom Hardy as James Bond
- Superman Is "A Shot In The Dark" – Death Metal #4 (Spoilers)
- X-Force #13 – Wolverine Finally Meets His Match [XH]
- Death Metal #4 Uses Superboy Prime To Address Toxic Fandom (Spoilers)
- Shiny Shadow Omanyte, Growlithe, & Drowsee Added To Pokémon GO
- Frank Miller, Otto Binder and Randy Cox in Rorschach #1 (Spoilers)
- Which Political Candidates Did Marvel Employees Donate To?
- Lost In Transit To The UK: DCeased, Dreaming, Vampirella And More?
- Heavy Metal Cancels "Cold Dead War" Orders
- Viz Comic Does Frank Miller's 300 For 300th Issue
LITG six years ago, Fortnite was falling apart.
And it was all Wizards Of The Coast…
- Epic Games Trolls Fans By Ending "Fortnite", Causes Twitch Errors
- "Oathbreaker" Ban List Updated – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Suspended "Hearthstone" Player Blitzchung Responds To Blizzard
- Wizards Of The Coast Unveils "Unsanctioned" – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Alfred Pennyworth Critiques Batman as a Rich Man Just Beating Up Poor People
- "Star Wars": John Boyega's Agent Confirms New Rise of Skywalker Trailer on Monday Night Football
- NYCC '19: Hasbro Unveils Transformers – War for Cybertron: Earthrise Figures
- "American Horror Story: 1984": "True Killers," Mostly Filler [Spoiler Review]
- Is Tempus Fuginaut DC's Answer to Marvel's Watcher?
- To Me, My X-Men, With Marvel 80 Years Funko Pops! [Review]
- Apple Leaks "Fortnite" Plans For "Chapter Two" Of The Game
- "The Rookie" Season 2 "The Bet" Blasts The Past With Guest Cast-le [PREVIEW]
- "Crisis" Management: Tom Ellis' "Lucifer" Joining Crossover? [REPORT]
- The DC Comics Timeline From New York Comic Con Was Not Ready to Be Published
- "Stranger Things" Writers Reveal First Wave of Season 4 Film Influences
LITG seven years ago, Gerry Conway still made headlines…
The Spider-Marriage was returning, one more time.
- Gerry Conway Calls Out DC, Geoff Johns for Failing to Credit Comic Creators on Titans
- Marvel Comics to Bring Back Starforce Ahead of Captain Marvel Film
- New Vikings Poster has Crowned [King] Ivar the Boneless
- Do Amazon Listings Confirm Alex Ross' Spoiler For Immortal Hulk?
- Marvel Brings Back the Spider-Marriage for Decades: Marvel In the 80s
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mark Seifert, general manager of Bleeding Cool, publisher of Avatar Press and Boundless
- Cartoonist and Happy Meal designer Michael R. Hawkins
- Green Lantern, Mystic, and X-Men artist Brandon Peterson
- Owner of Rick's Comic City in Nashville, Tennessee, Rick Parman
- Kevin A Boyd, Comic Relations Coordinator at FAN EXPO Canada and Director at Joe Shuster Awards
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.