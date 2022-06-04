Queer For Fear: Shudder Docuseries Shares "Carrie"-Themed Key Art

A prom queen has arrived with the new key art for Shudder's Queer For Fear: The History of Queer Horror, bringing excitement and iconic drag icon Alaska Thunderfuck to our attention in a gorgeous portrait.

Shudder released today the key art for Queer for Fear, the four-part docu-series about the history of queer people in the thriller genre. From executive producers Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, Pushing Daisies) and Steak House (Launchpad, The Mustang), Queer for Fear, a Shudder original documentary series, will debut in Fall 2022 on Shudder and via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle. The key art features Alaska Thunderfuck (Drag Artist, Winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2) photographed by Tayo Kuku Jr.

Queer for Fear is a four-part documentary series about the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the horror and thriller genres. From its literary origins with queer authors Mary Shelley, Bram Stoker, and Oscar Wilde to the pansy craze of the 1920s that influenced Universal Monsters and Hitchcock, through the "lavender scare" alien invasion films of the mid-20th century and the AIDS obsessed bloodletting of 80s vampire films, Queer for Fear re-examines genre stories through a queer lens, seeing them not as violent, murderous narratives, but as tales of survival that resonate thematically with queer audiences everywhere.

The docu-series features interviews with series consultant Renée "Nay" Bever (Attack of the Queerwolf Podcast co-host), Mark Gatiss (Co-Creator, Writer & Actor, Sherlock and Dracula on BBC), Kimberly Peirce (Writer and Director, Boys Don't Cry, Carrie (2013), Lea DeLaria (Actor, The Rocky Horror Picture Show (2000), Orange Is the New Black), Jennifer Tilly (Actor, Child's Play franchise), Karyn Kusama (Director, Jennifer's Body, Yellowjackets), Leslye Headland (Creator, Russian Doll), Oz Perkins (Writer & Director, Gretel & Hansel), and more. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the key art!