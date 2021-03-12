Ragdoll: Lucy Hale, "Killing Eve" Producers Team for Thriller Adapt

Ragdoll is a new crime series from the producers of the mega-popular Killing Eve, and today they found their star. Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) will star in the series, which is set up at AMC/Alibi. The series received a six-episode order in February, and casting for the rest of the series is now underway. Hale will play a new recruit helping track down a new serial killer nicknamed "The Ragdoll Killer", who will give the cops the names of his victims. It is based on the novel of the same name by Daniel Cole It all sounds very moody and AMC-ish, so I am sure it will be very popular. Variety had the news.

Ragdoll Does Have An Interesting Twist

Here is the premise in full: "six people have been murdered, dismembered, and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body — nicknamed the "Ragdoll." Assigned to the shocking case are DS Nathan Rose, recently reinstated to the London Met; his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter; and the unit's new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds (Hale). The "Ragdoll Killer" taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose's name among them. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny."

I don't know why, but I am picturing Simon Pegg as Rose. I know that is completely ridiculous and makes no sense, but that is Ragdoll to me: Simon Pegg and Lucy Hale trying to figure out who is sewing bodies together. Now if that is not what we end up getting with this series, it can only be a disappointment. Ragdoll is set to go in front of cameras this spring for release in the fall. Hale is awesome, so here's hoping this is a success for her.