Rating Wars: The Olympics Come for All Wrestling Shows

Howdy folks! The Chadster here, bringing you his weekly Ratings Wars report on how exactly Tony Khan is cheating to make AEW comparable to WWE in terms of ratings and viewership. Don't ask The Chadster how Tony Khan was able to exert his influence on something like The Olympics to wreak havoc on the wrestling ratings landscape. Tony Khan has shown there's no depths he won't go to in order to make The Chadster's life miserable.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So – Wrestling Ratings for Week 27 of 2021

Thanks to the Olympics, viewership was down across the boards, which The Chadster is gonna call an overall win for WWE. After all, both WWE and the Olympics are on Peacock, so more Peacock subscribers means more people that can watch WWE. You know, uh, when it's working. But for the third week in a row, AEW Dynamite topped 1.1 million viewers and was number one for the night on cable. Smackdown barely stayed above 2 million viewers. And NXT, preempted to Syfy for the week, was way down from its normally steady viewership. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan!

After becoming the A-show for one week last week, Raw's demo rating fell back below Smackdown and dangerously close to Dynamite. Raw had a .49 while Dynamite had .45. As with viewership, NXT was hurt the most by the Olympics, nearly dipping into Impact Wrestling territory. Oof! The Chadster wouldn't be able to perform sexually for a week if that happened! Shout out to the Ratings King of Friday Nights, Baron Corbin, for giving The Chadster the courage to talk about that.

Raw should be safe next week as AEW heads back to Daily's Place, or at least, that's what The Chadster has been hoping. But then Tony Khan went and probably signed CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, and now who knows what that hype will bring? And to do this while The Chadster's beloved WWE is stuck on Syfy for two weeks? That's just rubbing salt in the wounds, but it's no surprise coming from someone like Tony Khan, who has shown he's obsessed with ruining The Chadster's life.

The Chadster doesn't even know why people even watch The Olympics anyway. The Chadster tried watching their wrestling one time and let The Chadster tell you, it is really, really light on the storylines and everyone wrestles the same style, a sort of old-school mat wrestling thing. I guess big fans of Bret Hart might be into it, but the Chadster doesn't see the appeal. There wasn't even anyone involved in a cuckold angle! The Chadster means, come on!

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard for Week 26 of 2021

Here's the numbers for WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, and WWE Smackdown this week:

WWE Raw: 1,814,000 viewers with a .49 in 18-49

WWE NXT: 520,000 viewers with a .12 in 18-49

AEW Dynamite: 1,108,000 viewers with a .45 in 18-49

Impact Wrestling: 113,000 viewers with a .02 in 18-49

WWE Smackdown: 2,043,000 viewers with a .57 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Since the demise of Showbuzz Daily (RIP), The Chadster has had to scour the internet each week to learn how his beloved WWE performed against its competition. The Chadster gathers ratings and viewership numbers from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and perhaps the best one of all for this sort of data, WrestleNomics.