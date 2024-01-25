Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, bctv daily dispatch, dark side of the ring, emma stone, jeopardy, jon stewart, Night Court, Reacher, saturday night live, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, stranger things 5, the daily show

Reacher, Night Court, Jeopardy!/Emma Stone & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Reacher, NBC's Night Court, NBC's Saturday Night Live, The CW's The Flash, Saturn Awards/Seth MacFarlane, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Comedy Central's The Daily Show/Jon Stewart, Hulu's Solar Opposites, Sex and the City/Netflix, WWE/Donald Trump, Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, HBO's Game of Thrones, Jeopardy!/Emma Stone, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, January 25, 2024:

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Offers Fans Congrats, Explains Lobster (VIDEO)

Night Court: Rauch, Nayyar Set for Mini "The Big Bang Theory" Reunion

Saturday Night Live Cast, Dakota Johnson Check-In From SNL Read-Thru

The Flash: Panabaker Celebrates Arrowverse Anniversary with BTS Looks

Saturn Awards Honoring Seth MacFarlane; William Shatner Presenting

Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Dismisses David Corenswet/Supersuit Leak

AEW Dynamite Preview: Everything Bad About Tonight's Episode

Stranger Things 5 Production Video: Cara Buono Teases Episode 2 Scene

Night Court S02 Preview: Courtroom Cosplaying Finds Dan Going Klingon

Mayor of Kingstown S03: Beach Upped to Series Regular; Casting News

Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 Set for March: Sandman, Bagwell & More

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Director Confirms Ep. 2 Wrap

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Star: Exclusive Stuff Tomorrow

Reacher Undercover? Season 3 Novel Revealed; Maria Sten Returns

Saturday Night Live: Ayo Edebiri, Jennifer Lopez Set for February 3rd

Saturday Night Live Midweek: Dakota Johnson, Your Studio 8H Tour Guide

The Daily Show: Jon Stewart Returns as Monday Host, Executive Producer

Solar Opposites Gang Declares War on Love in Valentine's Day Special

Sex and the City Heading to Netflix Beginning April 2024: Details

WWE Prez, The Rock Take "Michael Jordan" Approach to Trump, Red States

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 E19 "Well-Laid Plans": Review

AHS: Emma Roberts on "Delicate" Part 2, Kim Kardashian, Fav Character

Game of Thrones Creators Reveal One Surprising GOT Series Regret

The Daily Show: Mickey Mouse Responds to Ron DeSantis Departure

Jeopardy! Ken Jennings Welcomes Emma Stone as Regular Contestant

Avatar: The Last Airbender, WWE/Netflix & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

