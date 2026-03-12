Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Rick and Morty, Firefly & The Boys/Jensen Ackles: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Firefly, Marshals, The Boys: Vought Rising, Rick and Morty, Abbott Elementary, Scrubs, and more!

Article Summary Catch up on Rick and Morty news, including details on Season 9's May 24th return with "No AI Slop."

Get the latest on The Boys: Vought Rising and Jensen Ackles' updates as he wraps filming.

Firefly fans: Alan Tudyk shares his excitement after getting the call from Nathan Fillion.

Quick hits from SNL, Abbott Elementary, Scrubs, AEW Dynamite, and more must-see TV headlines.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW Dynamite, SNL, Firefly, Marshals, The Boys: Vought Rising, Rick and Morty, Abbott Elementary, Scrubs, Fear Factor: House of Fear, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, March 12th, 2026:

AEW Dynamite Preview: No Way to Behave During WrestleMania Season

SNL Host Harry Styles & Cast Check In From Wednesday Night Read-Thru

Firefly: Alan Tudyk Is Slap-Happy to Get the Call From Nathan Fillion

Marshals: Check Out 3 New Sneak Peeks at S01E03: "Road to Nowhere"

SNL Midweek: Marcello Hernandez Makes It Awkward for Harry Styles

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Wrapping "Vought Rising": Soldier Boy Peek

Rick and Morty Season 9: "No AI Slop" When Series Returns on May 24th

The Boys/SPN, Hannah Montana, Heartstopper & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Abbott Elementary S05E15: "Safety Day" Concerns; Jacob Gets Political

Scrubs S01E04 "My Poker Face" Preview: JD Tries Reigniting the Past

Fear Factor: House of Fear E08 "Human Claw": Breakdancing with Rats?!?

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!