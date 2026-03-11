Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys/SPN, Hannah Montana, Heartstopper & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys & Supernatural, Hannah Montana, Heartstopper, Spider-Noir, Heated Rivalry, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary The Boys and Supernatural collide as Misha Collins discusses Jensen Ackles and Dean deja vu moments.

Miley Cyrus drops new teasers and insights for the Hannah Montana anniversary special event.

Heartstopper creator reveals major "Forever" update during the London Book Fair appearance.

Catch all the latest TV news: Starfleet Academy, Spider-Noir, and other must-watch series updates.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Starfleet Academy, The Boys & Supernatural, The Rookie, Hannah Montana, It: Welcome to Derry, Heartstopper, One Piece, Spider-Noir, Scarpetta, Heated Rivalry, Doctor Who, The X-Files, RJ Decker, Scrubs, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, March 11th, 2026:

ESPN Drops WWE Review Grades After Pushback, Per Report

The Rookie: Check Out an Early Look at Season 8 Ep 11: "Aftermath"

Dropout Announces New Animated Shots Series Toonout

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 Finale "Rubincon" Preview

The Boys/Supernatural: Misha Collins Having Jensen Ackles/Dean Deja Vu

Miley Cyrus Talks Hannah Montana in New Anniversary Special Teaser

FROM Season 4 Trailer: Can Boyd Hold the Town (and Himself) Together?

It: Welcome to Derry Co-Creator Aiming for "Greater" Season 2

WWE Raw Review: Three Wrestling Matches Make for Perfect Three Hours

Heartstopper Creator Drops Big "Forever" Update at London Book Fair

One Piece Creator Shares Special Message to Help Launch Season 2

Mike Flanagan Signs Exclusive TV Deal With Amazon MGM Studios

Ted Creator Seth MacFarlane: "No Plans" for Season 3 Due to High Costs

Tracker, Scrubs, Euphoria & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Spider-Noir Not "Spider-Verse" Spinoff; Showrunner on Cage's Reaction

Scarpetta: Cornwell & Sarnoff Discuss Time Jump Narratives, Casting

High Potential: Here's Our S02E14 "If You Come For the Queen" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear S01E08 Exclusive Clip: Johnny's Head Games

Heated Rivalry: Williams, Arnaud Call Out Toxic Fans' "Hateful 'Love'"

Doctor Who: Billie Piper as Next Doctor "Extraordinary Move": Darvill

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler News Has Hideo Kojima Revisiting Series

RJ Decker S01E02: "Twenty Pounds of Clem in a Ten-Pound Bag" Preview

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 13 Sneak Peeks: Hetty's Chance to Shine

Elsbeth vs Steve Buscemi's Crossword Champ: S03E13 Sneak Peeks

Will Trent: Our S04E10 "You're Only as Sick as Your Secrets" Preview

Best Medicine: Our S01E10: "Port Wenn-ings and a Funeral" Preview

NCIS: Sydney S03E10: "Van Life" Preview: Mackey's Case Gets Personal

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Ep. 10: "Lean on Me" Preview: Outbreak Fears

NBC Casts Michiel Huisman for "What the Dead Know" Drama Pilot

Scrubs: Eddie Leavy on Raffi's Future, D&D Throwback, Welcoming Set

NCIS Season 23 Episode 11: "Army of One" Preview: Deadly Negotiations

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!