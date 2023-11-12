Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, rick and morty, season 7

Rick and Morty S07E05 Mystery Teaser Raises Questions: Our Theory

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E05: "Unmortricken" premieres tonight under serious spoiler protection. Here's what we think MIGHT go down...

Article Summary Rick and Morty S07E05 "Unmortricken" is shrouded in spoiler mystery.

Could be be looking at the return of Rick Prime and Evil Morty?

We have a thought or two on what could go down.

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder discuss canonical storytelling in the series.

What do we know about Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E05: "Unmortricken"? Not a whole helluva lot other than the very brief promo that aired after last week's episode, making sure we knew upfront that there were a ton of spoilers in this weekend's adventure, so we shouldn't be expecting to see a whole lot ahead of time. In fact, we were told on this side that press screeners would not be going out in advance. So, yeah – clearly something's happening tonight. But what? Adding to the mystery is a new "teaser" (???) that went live earlier today, advising viewers that there's "nothing to see here." The clip is like a disrupted transmission of some type, with brief looks at the episode along with what would appear to be some "red herrings" thrown into the mix. So what do we think is going on?

Okay, it would seem pretty clear that Rick Prime is making a return (but could we also see the return of Evil Morty?) Based on the end scene in the released promo and some of the audio from Rick and Morty in the clip below, it sounds like the dimension-hopping duo are having another disagreement over their adventures. I wonder if that's what leads to Rick going solo after (we're assuming) Rick Prime. But by going it alone, is Rick repeating his past mistakes – a repeat that could cost him dearly? Instead of killing his family, what if Rick Prime decides to become our Rick – living his life, wearing his adversary's "skin," so to speak? It would be fascinating to see how long that could play out before someone notices and who the first ones to notice would be. Imagine those therapy sessions if Dr. Wong isn't able to realize that isn't the right Rick – and the ones with the right Rick after. Of course, a Rick Prime/Evil Morty team-up would be a pretty mind-blowing thing to process. Here's a look at the teaser:

While keeping themselves on spoiler lockdown for the next episode, series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder explained to Gizmodo why now is the right time for Rick to have a nemesis – and for the backstory behind it to play out the way that it did.

Harmon: Staff Writers Keep the Canon Going: "The great thing about 'Rick and Morty' is that a lot of our staff are former 'Rick and Morty' writer's assistants—that whole tradition goes back to Mike McMahan before he abandoned us for his 'Star Trek' show ['Lower Decks']; he was the original first 'Rick and Morty' writer's assistant who left us at the EP level, executive producer. We've continued that tradition, and that makes these people not only workhorses but they are huge 'Rick and Morty' fans from the get-go. I'm so grateful to have people on the show that are like, 'Look, I'm on this show because I love this show, and I've loved it since the beginning—and have you noticed that we haven't given any red meat to the avid fans?' We'll be working on multiple seasons at once, so I won't notice. I'll just be like, 'Oh, have we not done Evil Morty in a while?' I have this general allergy to canonical stuff because I feel like it'll happen anyway, and therefore leaning into it is like leaning into gravity and falling down when your job is to jump and soar. But yeah, I was asleep at the wheel. [It was] our passionate writers that were like, 'No, it's time to resurface this.' And the fun thing is that the timing of it works out so that it's going to be smack in the middle of this season."

Marder on Making Rick Prime Work: "I feel like Harmon can feel our enthusiasm. He greenlit us doing [episode] 510, ["Rickmurai Jack"], which was obviously a bonkers, canonical one. That one was so crazy that we felt like there was suddenly so much pressure on having to solve that cliffhanger in season six that we just kept breaking and breaking that premiere over and over again. But we eventually landed on that idea that everyone gets sucked back to their original dimension, and it felt like it created such an organic idea: the guy that originally blew up Rick's original [wife] Diane and [daughter] Beth will get sucked back to his too, which was presenting Rick with the best opportunity to get that guy. It was just cool that we had a bad guy that had been in plain sight, that we had an organic idea that kind of helped him resurface. And we just loved that the story didn't really need to feel like it was retconned. It was always sort of there; we just sort of brought it forward. We were excited to have that guy that was always kind of available to us."

