Rick and Morty Season 5 Preview & More: Adult Swim Con Schedule Set

When we first announced Adult Swim Con was coming a little less than a month ago, we discussed how it was part of a virtual convention schedule that also included this week's Comic-Con@Home, next month's WarnerMedia's DC Fandome, and this past weekend's Skybound Xpo. Now that we find ourselves staring into the abyss of what will be five days of pop culture, we didn't realize just how much a "virtual convention season" could feel just as busy and hectic as the "stand-in-lines-forever" ones. Now Adult Swim Con has announced its offerings for the week, which is already set to include live events, surprise musical guests, giveaways, DJ sets, a cosplay competition, a chance to chat live with the cast and creators from some favorites as well as new series (Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Flying Lotus X, and YOLO: Crystal Fantasy), and so much more.

But as excited as we are about he entire line-up for all three days, we would be lying if we said we weren't going to be keeping our eyeballs focused on our screens on Friday, July 24, at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. That's right: "How They Do It: 'Rick and Morty'" will have series co-creator Dan Harmon, as well as Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammer along to add commentary to a screening of classic episodes, offer insight into how the series gets made, and take questions from the virtual audience. The best part of the best part? Because we know you were getting ready to ask, there will be a preview of Rick and Morty season 5 during the event.

